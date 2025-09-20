Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Strategy's Michael Saylor said that lower Bitcoin volatility benefits “mega institutions” but disappoints thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings.

Bitcoin becoming more appealing to institutional investors may come at the cost of the thrill that attracts retail investors, according to Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor.

“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast published to YouTube on Friday.

“The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it’s boring for a while, people’s adrenaline rush is going to drop,” Saylor explained.

Read more