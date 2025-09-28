Bitcoin now just one of many ways for retail to onboard to crypto

A CoinGecko survey published on Monday found that 10% of respondents have never bought Bitcoin, and only 54% of newcomers started with it in their stash.

A recent survey from data aggregator CoinGecko found that only 55% of new crypto owners started with Bitcoin in their portfolio, which analysts say is a sign of a maturing market.

A survey released on Monday of 2,549 crypto participants from data aggregator CoinGecko also found that 10% of respondents have never even bought Bitcoin (BTC).

“In other words, Bitcoin has become less likely to be the onboarding mechanism over time, as other narratives and altcoin communities have emerged and gained traction,” CoinGecko research analyst Yuqian Lim said.

