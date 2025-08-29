Bitcoin Pioneer Hal Finney, First Bitcoin Transaction Recipient, Dies 11 Years Ago; Predicted $10 Million BTC

August 28, 2025, marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of Hal Finney, a pioneering figure in the Bitcoin community and the first recipient of a Bitcoin transaction from its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto

August 28, 2025, marks the 11th anniversary of the passing of Hal Finney, a pioneering figure in the Bitcoin community and the first recipient of a Bitcoin transaction from its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Finney was an early advocate for Bitcoin, supporting the cryptocurrency when its value was near zero and famously predicting that Bitcoin could reach $10 million. Despite some claims about Bitcoin’s demise, the cryptocurrency continues to operate and maintain its presence in the digital asset space. Finney’s contributions remain recognized and respected within the Bitcoin community.

