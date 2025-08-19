Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s price actions experienced some volatility yesterday as the highly anticipated meeting between several European leaders and the US President took place.

On a daily scale, some altcoins have produced impressive gains, such as OKB and MNT, both of which have risen by double digits.

BTC Back to $115K

The primary cryptocurrency peaked last Thursday after an impressive rally that started on Wednesday and culminated in a price surge to over $124,000, where the asset set a new all-time high. However, the following hours were painful as bitcoin quickly retraced to $121,000 before it dumped to $118,000 after the release of the PPI data for July.

The weekend was a lot calmer as BTC spent it trading sideways around $118,000. However, the landscape took another turn for the worse on Monday when the cryptocurrency slipped to an 11-day low of just under $115,000 as the markets braced for the meeting between Zelenskyy and European leaders on one side and US President Trump on the other.

Although both parties said there was some progress made and Trump even promised security guarantees to Ukraine, BTC failed at $117,000 and quickly slipped below $115,000 earlier this morning. It has bounced to over that level as of now, but still struggles with a 3% weekly drop.

Its market cap remains at $2.230 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is close to 58% on CG.

OKB on the Run Again

Most altcoins have also calmed after yesterday’s price declines. ETH has remained above $4,250, while XRP has defended the $3.00 support. BNB, SOL, ADA, TRX, XLM, and SUI are with minor gains, while HYPE, AVAX, LINK, DOGE, and TON are slightly in the red.

MNT and OKB have stolen the show from the larger-cap alts, with double-digit price pumps. MNT’s 13% surge has pushed it to over $1.35, while OKB is close to $130 after a similar increase.

The total crypto market cap has added around $30 billion overnight and is up to $3.970 trillion on CG.

