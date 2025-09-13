Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

By: PANews
2025/09/13 12:15
PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 12, Eastern Time) was US$642 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.627 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$265 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.778 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.178 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.831 billion.

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, 27th August 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato2025/08/27 23:50
