Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 05:38
ELYSIA
EL$0,004406-0,33%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00788--%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002782+0,72%

TLDR

  • PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset.
  • MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence.
  • SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin’s speed and lower transaction costs.
  • Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact.

Despite harsh criticism, regulatory pressure, and energy concerns, Bitcoin remains the top digital currency by market value.
 Since its launch in 2009, it has faced repeated market crashes, global scrutiny, and technical limitations. Yet, Bitcoin continues to attract adoption from major companies, financial institutions, and even countries. Its ability to recover and grow through these trials keeps it in the spotlight and fuels continued interest from investors worldwide.

Bitcoin Corporate and National Adoption Fuels Trust

Bitcoin’s adoption by major firms and governments supports its continued position in global markets. Companies like PayPal and Tesla added Bitcoin support to their platforms, allowing users to buy and use it. This gave Bitcoin new exposure and increased its use among everyday consumers and investors.

El Salvador made headlines by becoming the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. This move drew international attention and brought both praise and skepticism. Despite the mixed reactions, the decision showed that Bitcoin can function beyond speculation and play a role in national finance systems.

These actions by companies and governments are not only symbolic. They create real use cases and bring more visibility to Bitcoin as a functioning financial asset. While not without controversy, this level of mainstream attention continues to push Bitcoin forward.

Institutional Investment and Technical Upgrades

Large investment firms and public companies have also placed long-term bets on Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has bought billions of dollars’ worth of the asset, holding it as a key part of its strategy. Similarly, Square and other financial firms have followed suit, using Bitcoin to diversify their reserves.

These investments have added stability to Bitcoin’s price in the long term. Institutional interest often brings careful risk management and a longer investment outlook. As more funds and companies enter the market, Bitcoin benefits from increased demand and reduced short-term selling.

On the technical side, Bitcoin has also seen several upgrades. Segregated Witness (SegWit) has helped improve the network’s speed and transaction costs. The Lightning Network allows faster, cheaper transactions, making Bitcoin more useful for everyday payments. These changes aim to solve Bitcoin’s known issues and prepare it for wider use.

Sustainability Concerns and the Future of Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining uses large amounts of energy, drawing criticism from environmental groups. However, mining operations are shifting toward cleaner sources of energy. Many companies now use solar, wind, or hydro power to mine Bitcoin. This shift is slow but growing and may help reduce the industry’s carbon output.

The Bitcoin network is also designed to adjust its pace of supply. Every four years, the number of new Bitcoins created is cut in half. This process is called halving and is part of Bitcoin’s code. The next halving is expected to tighten supply further, which often affects market behavior.

These factors show that the Bitcoin ecosystem is trying to improve its role in both financial and environmental terms. While challenges remain, the network continues to adapt to meet new demands and conditions.

The post Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108.671,26+0,07%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,013406-11,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10141-1,72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1284+1,90%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002771-2,49%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00006866-2,16%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Ethereum’s dominance in stablecoins and real-world assets shifted ETH from a speculative play to a major platform for institutional finance. Key takeaways:The stablecoin market cap has doubled to $280 billion since 2023, with forecasts hitting $2 trillion by 2028; over half of it already runs on Ethereum.Real-world assets onchain have grown 413% since early 2023 to $26.7 billion, with BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and others leading the charge on Ethereum.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0,15593-1,15%
Threshold
T$0,01624-0,12%
RealLink
REAL$0,05755-0,06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 04:30
Share

Trending News

More

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)