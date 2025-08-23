Bitcoin Swift Rises Globally as Ethereum Signs Slow, Layer Brett Emerges

Ethereum (ETH) and Layer Brett (LBRETT) are both showing signs of mixed market behavior. Ethereum, the dominant smart-contract leader, has stabilized after recent gains, with trading focused more on liquidity flows and L2 gas dynamics than sharp catalysts. LBRETT, on the other hand, rides on meme culture and Layer-2 staking incentives but has faced heightened volatility as presale enthusiasm cools. Both projects still maintain active ecosystems and committed communities.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has garnered global attention with a Stage 6 presale that has already raised over $1,000,000, attracting over 4,000 investors, and announced an early launch on August 30 with massive bonuses for participants. The numbers are explosive, and the opportunity feels bigger by the day.

Ethereum, Layer Brett, and the Rise of BTC3

Ethereum remains the blue-chip of DeFi and NFTs, commanding high valuations and deep liquidity, but its short-term upside has slowed as market attention rotates into newer narratives. LBRETT continues to attract speculative attention with its meme-driven culture and Layer-2 promises, yet its sharp downside swings highlight early-stage fragility.

Bitcoin Swift stands apart. While ETH and LBRETT show typical signs of either maturity or sentiment-driven volatility, BTC3 is actively rewarding its investors through programmable PoY distributions today, making it one of the only projects giving participants tangible returns in the presale phase. This is why BTC3 is quickly stealing the spotlight as the must-watch presale of August.

BTC3 Tokenomics: Built to Last

The strength of Bitcoin Swift comes from its carefully structured tokenomics, designed to balance rewards, liquidity, and growth.

Total Supply: 45,000,000 BTC3



Presale Allocation: 30% (13,500,000 BTC3)



PoY Rewards Allocation: 50% (22,500,000 BTC3)



Liquidity Pools: 15% (6,750,000 BTC3)



Team & Reserves: 5% (2,250,000 BTC3)



This balanced model ensures that rewards flow back to early adopters while maintaining long-term sustainability.

Stage 6 Presale: Bonuses and Early Launch

Stage 6 is live, and the momentum is unmatched. After Stage 5 closed with 96% APY and over $110,000 distributed in PoY rewards, the team doubled the energy for Stage 6. The price is now $6 per token, and APY has been boosted to 166%, making this stage one of the most lucrative in the presale cycle.

Community Size: 4,000+ and growing fast



Funds Raised: $1,000,000+



Stage 6 Price: $6 per token



Current APY: 166%



Stage 5 Rewards: $110,000 already sent out



The biggest surprise is the official announcement of an early launch on August 30, a direct result of overwhelming demand. With only Stage 6 and Stage 7 remaining, time is running short for anyone who wants to lock in bonuses and rewards before the presale ends.

To supercharge this phase, BTC3 has introduced an aggressive Bonus Event:

This structure means investors are not only earning PoY rewards but are instantly multiplying their token allocations.

What These Bonuses Really Mean

Imagine you join with $2,000 (Tier 2). At $6 per token, you’d secure around 333 tokens. With the 50% bonus, that jumps to nearly 500 tokens. If BTC3 appreciates significantly after launch, that difference alone could mean thousands of dollars more in your portfolio.

Now take Tier 3 at $5,000. You’d start with over 833 tokens. With the 100% bonus, your holdings double to more than 1,666 tokens. A price surge post-launch could turn that into tens of thousands in potential returns. Even Tier 1 investors with $1,000 enjoy a powerful 25% boost on top of PoY payouts, making every entry level worthwhile.

Verified, Audited, and Backed by Experts

Security and trust are front and center with Bitcoin Swift. The project has undergone a Cyberscope Audit, a Solidproof Audit, and a Spywolf Audit, along with full KYC verification. These validations confirm the strength of its infrastructure and compliance approach, making BTC3 a rare presale that blends hype with proven security.

The project’s official website and its X profile provide continuous updates as the countdown to the August 30 launch intensifies.

Influencers Fuel the Hype

Crypto influencers are spotlighting Bitcoin Swift’s potential, with reviews that break down its tech and explosive growth prospects:

Token Galaxy highlights BTC3’s powerful tokenomics and how its Solana-first approach sets it apart.



Bull Run Angel emphasizes the strength of its community and rewards model.



Crypto Show explains why BTC3 could lead the next wave of DeFi projects.



Crypto Sister praises the innovation behind its programmable PoY rewards.



Their enthusiasm is pushing BTC3 even further into the spotlight.

Conclusion: The Clear Winner

Ethereum continues to hold its ground, and Layer Brett remains volatile yet relevant. But neither is offering what Bitcoin Swift is delivering right now: daily rewards, a 166% APY in presale, massive bonuses, $1,000,000 already raised, and an early launch on August 30. BTC3 has become the most exciting opportunity of the summer, and missing it could mean missing one of the fastest-growing projects in crypto history.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.