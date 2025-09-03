The post Bitcoin vs Dollar: Why Ray Dalio Sees Crypto Rising appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ray Dalio sees crypto like Bitcoin as an appealing alternative currency because its supply is limited, while dollars can be printed endlessly. He warns that if governments keep increasing debt and printing more money, it can weaken the dollar’s role as a reserve currency and a store of value. This, he believes, is driving more demand for assets like gold and Bitcoin, since people want safer places to protect their wealth during uncertain times.