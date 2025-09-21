Bitcoin whale wallets added $7.3B in September, with Ethereum and Solana also seeing rising accumulation. Analysts eye altcoins like a hidden gem.Bitcoin whale wallets added $7.3B in September, with Ethereum and Solana also seeing rising accumulation. Analysts eye altcoins like a hidden gem.

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL See Increased Accumulation

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 22:00
Bitcoin whale wallets have added billions in September, sparking renewed talks about where fresh capital may flow next. Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are drawing attention. But analysts also flag MAGACOIN FINANCE as another altcoin to watch while traders rotate into new opportunities.

Bitcoin Sharks Boost Holdings with $7.3B Accumulation

Fresh data from Glassnode shows that Bitcoin wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC—often referred to as “sharks”—have ramped up buying. In the past seven days alone, these wallets scooped up 65,000 BTC, worth about $7.38 billion at current prices. 

Their total holdings now stand at a record 3.65 million BTC, representing 18% of the circulating supply.

This level of activity highlights growing conviction among mid-sized players. By absorbing supply, these wallets reduce liquid availability in the market, which often adds upward pressure on price. 

The recent activity also signals that these holders may be bracing for higher valuations toward the end of the year, especially with forecasts ranging from $150,000 to $200,000.

For everyday traders, this surge in accumulation is a reminder of how capital concentration in Bitcoin can shape broader market flows. When shark wallets buy heavily, history shows that other investors often follow their lead.

Renewed Whale Selling After Brief Pause

Despite shark accumulation, one of Bitcoin’s largest whales has resumed selling. A wallet tied to a long-term holder deposited over 1,100 BTC (roughly $136 million) into Hyperliquid, just weeks after offloading $4 billion worth of Bitcoin for Ethereum. This move has caught attention, as it suggests that even seasoned holders are taking profits and repositioning.

Large-scale movements like these often spark speculation about short-term price pressure, but they also create openings for new entrants to accumulate.

Ethereum and Solana Attract Big Allocations

Ethereum and Solana are also drawing capital flows, with institutions making bold plays. Solana, in particular, is seeing renewed interest after Pantera Capital revealed a $1.1 billion allocation, now its biggest single position. Analysts highlight Solana’s efficiency, transaction speed, and growing use in decentralized exchanges and NFT markets.

Ethereum remains central to decentralized applications and smart contracts, maintaining steady inflows even as attention shifts to faster blockchains. The ETH/BTC ratio has held stable, reflecting balanced flows between the two.

For traders hunting the best altcoin to buy, both ETH and SOL remain high on the list. But market watchers are also pointing toward smaller, undervalued tokens that could benefit from this rotation of capital.

Hidden Gem in Capital Rotation

Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, analysts are flagging other altcoins as worth watching. Some projects described as undervalued and positioned for exchange listings are gaining attention from whales and retail traders.

With analysts framing certain projects as altcoins to watch, curiosity is building around whether smaller tokens could be the next surprise performers.

Final Take: How Traders Should Position

Shark wallets are sending a clear signal with billions flowing into Bitcoin, while Ethereum and Solana continue to see allocation from major funds. But the search for promising altcoins is pushing attention beyond the large caps. Traders eyeing diversification may want to explore emerging opportunities while entry points remain attractive.

