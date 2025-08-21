Bitcoin Whales Continue Accumulating Via FalconX Transfers: Now Holding 1721 BTC

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:15
Big-time Bitcoin hodlers are not letting up in their accumulation activity, as recent statistics depict massive inflows to large wallets via FalconX in the last few weeks.

Two whales bought around 510 BTC yesterday, which indicates further accumulation by such large-scale players. The address, bc1q…02sv, was the major purchaser.

Activity of Whales Is Increasing

The concerned wallet was credited with 300 BTC valued at 34.71 million on Tuesday, bringing its 30-day accumulation to 1,521 BTC valued at 176.27 million.

Another whale took 210 BTC worth $24.3 million, adding it to the 10-day collection of 466.66 BTC worth $54.07 million.

Data directly retrieved from FalconX, one of the major digital asset platforms, highlights the sizes and frequency of recent whale trading movements.

Additional Bitcoin Accumulation Today

Fresh inflows were registered again on Wednesday. The initial whale bought 200 BTC, equaling 22.78 million dollars, and increased its portfolio to a total of 1,721 BTC. This means that the wallet now holds about $196 million in Bitcoin, all accumulated in the last month at the current market prices.

The sustained inflows indicate that large investors still have confidence in the future of Bitcoin despite the short-term volatility in the market.

FalconX has emerged as a regular route of such transfers, which is why it is a potential institutional-grade accumulation of such assets with the help of the platform.

Wider Market Implications

Whale accumulations have a big effect on the Bitcoin price cycle. Such a huge purchase may put pressure on supply and have long-term pricing implications.

While short-term traders should take care, the latest transfers show that whales are building positions at a slower rate.

Market watchers will now keenly keep an eye on whether the trend will persist in the week ahead, as the whale now controls more than 1,700 BTC.

