Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released an unaudited mining and operations update for August. Bitdeer's self-mining hashrate increased by 35% to 30 exahashes per second (EH/s), with a goal of reaching 40 EH/s by October. Bitdeer mined 375 BTC in August, a 33% increase from the previous month.

