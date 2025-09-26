The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

By: Coindoo
2025/09/26 23:12
The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, Bitfrac is asset-backed, meaning its value is tied to real industrial Bitcoin mining operations. This foundation provides investors with a unique combination of security and growth potential rarely seen in early-stage crypto projects.

What sets Bitfrac apart is its ambitious promise of up to 4X returns within 12 months, fueled by profits from large-scale Bitcoin mining. To further attract early participants, the project is offering a 100% bonus on presale purchases, creating one of the most compelling opportunities in the 2025 presale market.

Structured Crypto Presale and Growth Outlook

The Bitfrac crypto presale began with Stage 1 pricing tokens at $0.017, which sold out quickly. Stage 2 is now active, with tokens priced at $0.024. Early buyers have already seen gains as the third stage is set to rise to $0.042. More than $4 million has been raised so far, with 68% progress already completed in the ongoing phase. Reports confirm $2.3M secured from a $3.5 million target, and the bonus window has four days left. Investors can use code BFT20 during this stage for a 20% allocation bonus.

A minimum investment of $100 makes the project accessible, while a maximum of $100,000 per participant prevents concentration. This approach allows broader participation compared to traditional mining operations.

Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Streams

Each Bitfrac Token (BFT) is tied directly to mining equipment and facilities. Funds raised during the crypto presale purchase ASIC miners and build out infrastructure, giving every token a claim on physical assets. This backing differentiates Bitfrac from models that rely only on speculative token demand.

Returns come from two revenue streams: direct Bitcoin mining and hosting services. Technical specifications show a projected 2.5 EH/s hash rate capacity with 75 MW of power. Daily Bitcoin production estimates reach 8.2 BTC, with monthly net profits expected around $14.2 million. Hosting adds another $892,000, bringing combined monthly profits near $15.1 million.

Token Utility and Allocation

As the crypto market continues to search for projects with real-world utility and strong upside potential, Bitfrac is positioning itself as a standout contender. With $4M already secured, asset-backed Bitcoin mining at its core, and the promise of both 4X returns and 100% bonus incentives, the presale offers investors a rare mix of stability and growth.

Stage 2 is live with tokens priced at $0.024, and the structured design gives early participants an advantage. With a transparent model, dual revenue streams, and secured assets, this crypto presale provides investors exposure to industrial-scale mining with lower barriers and higher projected returns.

More Details:

Website: https://bitfrac.com/
Telegram: t.me/BitFracCommunity
X: https://x.com/BitFracProtocol
WhitePaper: https://bitfrac.com/docs/bitfrac-whitepaper.pdf 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
