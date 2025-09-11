Bitplanet Completes $50 Million Acquisition and Receives Capital Increase from UTXO Management and Kingsway Capital

PANews reported on September 11th that Bitplanet, South Korea's first institutional Bitcoin vault company, announced the completion of its $50 million acquisition of SGA Co., Ltd., formally completing a management transition and rebranding. The transaction involved a 62% stake in the company, with investment from a consortium including Sora Ventures, Parafi Capital, and KCGI, with additional investment from UTXO Management and Kingsway Capital totaling $10 million. Bitplanet aims to become one of the top ten corporate Bitcoin holders globally and to promote South Korea as a core hub for the international Bitcoin ecosystem.

