Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/28 20:38
Bitcoin
BTC$113,068.4+1.06%

South Korea has officially entered the corporate Bitcoin treasury race with the launch of Bitplanet, a newly rebranded financial firm that will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin BTC $113 186 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $38.29 B purchases.

Announced during Bitcoin Asia 2025, the creation of Bitplanet marks the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury and signals a wider adoption of digital assets.

A Debt-Free Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet was formed following the acquisition of a 62% stake in CoStack-listed SI provider SGA.

Within two weeks, the company will be rebranded and its $40 million allocation to Bitcoin will be deployed immediately, all without taking on debt.

Lee stated that this streamlined financial structure allows Bitplanet to pursue long-term growth without the risks of leverage, giving it flexibility in future treasury management.

From SGA to Bitplanet: A Strategic Pivot

SGA is already known for holding Bitcoin in its corporate reserves, but the rebranding confirms a much larger commitment.

The move, backed by Asia Strategy Partners through a third-party share placement, puts Bitplanet as South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin financial company.

Asia Strategy Partners has a history in treasury management and is expected to shape Bitplanet’s upcoming products and operational framework.

Growing Asian Appetite for Bitcoin Treasuries

In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media disclosed plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury backed by financing agreements with Anson Funds.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has been aggressively scaling its BTC holdings, recently unveiling a massive $835 million stock issuance to fund further Bitcoin purchases, further cementing Bitcoin’s position as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Bitplanet’s entry places South Korea firmly in this regional race for Bitcoin adoption as Asia becomes the new hub for institutional BTC treasuries.

Regulatory Backdrop: Stablecoins and Digital Asset Rules

Meanwhile, South Korea is also preparing to regulate its broader crypto market. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is drafting a government bill, expected in October, to create a framework for won-backed stablecoins under the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

The bill is set to establish rules for issuance, collateral management, and internal controls, providing a clearer structure for digital asset providers operating in the country.

next

The post Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+5.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to
XRP
XRP$3.0162+0.36%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1238+4.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:43
Share
An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, although many companies are buying Bitcoin, early Ethereum IC0 participants are selling a large amount of ETH. Among them, the address
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0734+14.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,568.42-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 21:24
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu