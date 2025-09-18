Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:48
Key Takeaways

Why is this ETF important?

It’s one of the first funds blending corporate stablecoin/tokenization exposure with crypto assets, offering investors a hybrid entry into these trends.

How does this filing fit into Bitwise’s broader strategy?

Bitwise is expanding fast, filing for an Avalanche ETF a day earlier, aiming to capture multiple crypto market segments.

The competition in the crypto ETF space is heating up once again.

Bitwise has stepped into the spotlight with a fresh filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), aiming to launch a “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF.”

The proposed fund would track an index spanning stablecoin issuers, infrastructure providers, payment firms, exchanges, retailers, and even regulated ETPs tied to Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH].

Details of the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF

The asset manager submitted a prospectus on the 16th of September for the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF.

This fund is designed to capture opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption of stablecoins and the growing tokenization trend in financial markets.

According to the filing, the ETF would be split into two equal parts.

One portion would focus on equities for companies that are at the forefront of the stablecoin and tokenization ecosystem.

This includes issuers of stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure providers, payment processors, crypto exchanges, and even retailers experimenting with digital currency payments.

The other sleeve would offer exposure to regulated crypto products tied to assets such as BTC and ETH, giving investors a hybrid entry point into both corporate and crypto-native plays.

This coincided with the firm having filed an S-1 for an Avalanche [AVAX] ETF just a day ago, highlighting its broader strategy to tap into demand for diverse crypto-linked products.

Is the approval likely or in limbo?

Now, with more than 90 crypto ETF applications currently awaiting the SEC’s approval, the competition is only intensifying.

Industry watchers are already weighing in on Bitwise’s latest attempt.

Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, for instance, noted that, if approved, the Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF could hit the market as early as the end of November. 

Balchunas said,

Current stablecoin market

Bitwise timed its filing strategically, capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

The U.S. is advancing stablecoin regulation through the GENIUS Act, while institutional interest in tokenized real-world assets has surged to nearly $76 billion this year.

These developments have created a ripe environment for launching such products.

Stablecoins alone have seen their supply balloon from $205 billion in January to almost $290 billion this week, as per data from DeFiLlama.

At the same time, competitive developments like Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin bid highlight just how quickly the stablecoin ecosystem is maturing.

Against this backdrop, Bitwise’s Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF’s approval and launch will be interesting to watch. 

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitwise-bets-on-stablecoins-with-new-etf-proposal-details-inside/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
