Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The competition in the crypto ETF space is heating up once again.

Bitwise has stepped into the spotlight with a fresh filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), aiming to launch a “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF.”

The proposed fund would track an index spanning stablecoin issuers, infrastructure providers, payment firms, exchanges, retailers, and even regulated ETPs tied to Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH].

Details of the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF

The asset manager submitted a prospectus on the 16th of September for the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF.

This fund is designed to capture opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption of stablecoins and the growing tokenization trend in financial markets.

According to the filing, the ETF would be split into two equal parts.

One portion would focus on equities for companies that are at the forefront of the stablecoin and tokenization ecosystem.

This includes issuers of stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure providers, payment processors, crypto exchanges, and even retailers experimenting with digital currency payments.

The other sleeve would offer exposure to regulated crypto products tied to assets such as BTC and ETH, giving investors a hybrid entry point into both corporate and crypto-native plays.

This coincided with the firm having filed an S-1 for an Avalanche [AVAX] ETF just a day ago, highlighting its broader strategy to tap into demand for diverse crypto-linked products.

Is the approval likely or in limbo?

Now, with more than 90 crypto ETF applications currently awaiting the SEC’s approval, the competition is only intensifying.

Industry watchers are already weighing in on Bitwise’s latest attempt.

Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, for instance, noted that, if approved, the Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF could hit the market as early as the end of November.

Current stablecoin market

Bitwise timed its filing strategically, capitalizing on favorable market conditions.

The U.S. is advancing stablecoin regulation through the GENIUS Act, while institutional interest in tokenized real-world assets has surged to nearly $76 billion this year.

These developments have created a ripe environment for launching such products.

Stablecoins alone have seen their supply balloon from $205 billion in January to almost $290 billion this week, as per data from DeFiLlama.

At the same time, competitive developments like Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin bid highlight just how quickly the stablecoin ecosystem is maturing.

Against this backdrop, Bitwise’s Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF’s approval and launch will be interesting to watch.