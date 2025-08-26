Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/26 18:32
Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise’s push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of regulated digital asset investment options. The approval process is underway, contributing to excitement around crypto ETFs in 2025.

Bitwise has submitted its application for the Bitwise Chainlink ETF to the US SEC.