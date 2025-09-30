ExchangeDEX+
Black Ops 7’ Beta Start-Time And How To Play Early For Free

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 20:39
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta

Credit: Activision

It’s that time of year again. The Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta starts this week, with both an Early Access period and an Open Beta. The whole thing takes place over the course of a long weekend unlike previous betas which occurred over a two-weekend period.

Below, find out what to expect from the beta, when each phase of the beta starts and how you can get into the Early Access beta without pre-ordering the game. Players can expect a bunch of different maps and modes to play on during the beta, though many maps and modes won’t be available until the game’s November 14th launch date.

Here’s the multiplayer trailer:

I’ll also have my impressions of the game up soon here on this blog. I’m currently at the big Call Of Duty: Next event in Las Vegas, and I’ll be playing the game, including Zombies and Warzone, during the livestream event so stay tuned. The Call Of Duty: Next livestream kicks off at 9am PT on Tuesday, September 30th.

What Are The Black Ops 7 Beta Start And End Times?

Early Access Beta

  • Starts Thursday, October 2nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Open Beta

  • Starts Sunday, October 5th at 10am PT / 1pm ET
  • Ends Wednesday, October 8th at 10am PT / 1pm ET

How To Get Into The Early Access Beta For Free

There are a few ways to get into the Early Access beta. Players can pre-order the game to receive an Early Access code. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or a PC Game Pass subscriber, you’ll also be eligible for the Early Access portion of the beta.

Players who tune into the Call Of Duty: Next event on Twitch can also earn an Early Access code for free. You can watch on YouTube but can only earn the other free rewards, not the Early Access code. Theses are the rewards:

  • 15 minutes: “COD NEXT” Emblem
  • 30 minutes: “COD NEXT” Calling Card
  • 45 minutes: “BO7” Charm
  • 60 minutes [Twitch Only]: Black Ops 7 Early Access to Open Beta

You’ll need to sign into your Activision account and link it to your YouTube/Twitch accounts and be signed in while you watch the Next stream. Lots of Twitch streamers will be streaming their gameplay during the event.

Finally, lots of creators will be giving away Early Access keys before the beta. I’ll have some and will let you know how I plan to distribute these on X/Twitter after the Call Of Duty: Next event, so be sure to follow me.

What Maps Will Be Available During The Beta?

  • Blackheart – A smaller map set on a drilling platform. It’s basically a three-lane square with a central indoor location that’s very close-quarters surrounded by outdoor platforms.
  • Cortex – A cliffside compound with lots of passageways and both indoor and outdoor areas. Very close-quarters for the most part.
  • Exposure – An installation in the Australian Outback, this is a medium-sized map with lots of open outdoor lanes and sniping opportunities.
  • Imprint – A mid-sized map, this one is set in a robotics complex on a snow-covered mountain. Sheer cliff drops rim the map’s edges, or take the fight inside the corridors of the facility.
  • The Forge – This medium-sized map has a good mix of indoor and outdoor areas and three clearly defined lanes, including a rotating central B point. Lots of layers to play around with here for good flanking strategies.
  • Toshin – One of the more distinct maps available in the beta, Toshin is a medium-sized map set in a Japanese urban area where a monorail has collapsed. Lots of open streets, staircases, window perches and interior areas.

What Modes Will Be Available In The Beta?

The standard modes we always get in these betas will be available for Black Ops 7 including Team Deathmatch (TDM), Domination, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed. The new Overload mode will also be available. Teams compete to take control of a device and deliver it to one of two enemy points, or defend against the enemy team delivering the device. Whoever gets the most points from delivering the device wins. The mode takes place over two halves.

A number of the game’s new weapons will be available during the beta including several Assault Rifles and SMGS, two Sniper Rifles, an LMG, a Marksman Rifle, two pistols and the new melee weapon. A bunch of lethal and tactical equipment (all of which can be customized using the new Overclock system) will also be available. New scorestreaks like the D.A.W.G. will also be available to test out.

The perk system has been reworked to some degree, though it still functions a lot like it does in Black Ops 6. Tac Sprint is now a perk rather than the default, which changes game flow to some degree. Wall-jumping also gives you a lot more verticality, so even though omnimovement and the overall feel of the game is very similar to Black Ops 6, the experience will still be quite different. That’s heightened by the futuristic nature of the weapons and scorestreaks and operators.

I’ll have my full impressions on Black Ops 7 multiplayer, Zombies and the next phase of Warzone out soon, so stay tuned and stay frosty. See you in the beta!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/30/call-of-duty-black-ops-7-beta-start-time-and-how-to-play-early-for-free/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
