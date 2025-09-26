BlackRock files for Bitcoin premium income ETF via Delaware

Key Takeaways

BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware, expanding its suite of crypto investment products.

The new ETF aims to generate income via Bitcoin-related premiums, targeting yield-focused investors rather than pure price exposure.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed today for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware. The proposed fund represents a new investment product designed to generate income through Bitcoin-related premiums.

The filing extends BlackRock’s crypto expansion beyond its spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), which reached $90 billion in assets under management by September 2025. The firm captured 60% of the US Bitcoin ETF market share with IBIT.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generated $260 million in annual revenue less than two years after launch. The asset manager has been adding Bitcoin exposure to its in-house funds, with model portfolios allocating 1%-2% to crypto assets.

The premium income structure targets income-focused investors seeking Bitcoin exposure with yield generation, differentiating it from BlackRock’s existing spot Bitcoin product that tracks the cryptocurrency’s price movements directly.