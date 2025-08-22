BlackRock’s iShares ETF Becomes Biggest Bitcoin Holder

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF has overtaken major crypto exchanges to become the largest known holder of Bitcoin. The fund’s rapid accumulation reflects the growing demand for regulated crypto investment products among institutional and retail investors. This marks a major shift in Bitcoin ownership, with traditional finance players now holding a dominant position. The move also highlights a broader trend of ETFs bringing mainstream investors into the crypto market, signaling Bitcoin’s deeper integration with global finance.

