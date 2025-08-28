Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 16:00
Okratech Token
ORT$0.004562+3.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167+0.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1349+7.74%
aii main

Blazpay, a well-known Web3 payment platform, has announced its landmark collaboration with Okratech Token, a utility token of Web3 products. This partnership aims to elevate the utility of AI products in the community, making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and rewarding.

As per the details, Blazpay is a holistic Web3 platform that covers every aspect from beginning to end, playing the best role in Web3 development. At the same time, Okratech Token will be used as a tool in blockchain technology for trading. Blazpay has released this news through its official X account.

Blazpay and Okratech Token Alliance Making Web3 Fun, Rewarding, and Accessible

Since both platforms are built on Web3, they are dealing with different blockchains, making them trusted and experienced platforms. Basically, the purpose of this partnership is to make DeFi more fun, rewarding, and accessible by empowering the ecosystem with Web3 products.

Simultaneously, both platforms are trying to make the Web3 ecosystem stronger, even Bullshot, the first AI-powered meme token launcher by Okratech Token. This collaboration is more than a partnership; in fact, this will unlock a new way toward Web3 innovation and development.  

Privacy-First Partnership Setting New Standards in Web3

Blazpay and Okratech Token are sincere to their users like others; they have already taken some crucial steps to ensure security, privacy, accessibility, and speed with error-free transactions. Concurrently, users are using their services, and in that case, their priority is to protect users’ privacy and try to fulfill users’ demands.

Hence, this partnership will be known by its name in the crypto world for its security, privacy, accessibility, and rewarding features. Ultimately, these are features that attract a lot of traffic to a platform.  Both platforms are committed enough to support users at any cost.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
XRP
XRP$2.9973-0.38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02739-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:44
Share
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
Edge
EDGE$0.447-1.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1967+1.33%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000737-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
Share
Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

PANews reported on August 28 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Matt Cole, CEO of investment management company Strive Funds, said that the company plans to purchase more than US$700 million worth of Bitcoin after its public listing.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10633+6.28%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05624-0.10%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:21
Share

Trending News

More

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

Best Presale Happening Currenty, Priced Less than $0.1; Can Flip Your $2000 to $40,000 And Above

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy