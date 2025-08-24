Blockcast 74 | Yat Siu on the Future of Crypto: AI, Blockchain, and Creativity

In this episode, the chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands discusses the implications of AI on jobs, the importance of nurturing creativity in education, and the launch of Moca Network, a new blockchain initiative aimed at enhancing digital identity and reputation. Yat emphasized the need for a shift in how we view data ownership and privacy, as well as the role of speculation in the crypto space.

Takeaways

  • AI will not replace humans; it will augment our capabilities.
  • Creativity is innate, but education often stifles it.
  • Blockchain can revolutionize education and identity verification.
  • Reputation is a crucial asset in the digital age.
  • Decentralized identity can empower individuals and enhance privacy.
  • The future of data ownership lies in user control and consent.
  • Speculation is a natural part of human behavior and capitalism.
  • Building trust in blockchain is essential for its adoption.
  • On-chain economies will drive the next wave of innovation.
  • The education system must adapt to nurture creativity and critical thinking.

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Davide Menegaldo (Neon EVM), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Jacob Phillips (Lombard), Chris Yu (SignalPlus), Kathy Zhu (Mezo), Samar Sen (Talos), Jason Choi (Tangent),  Mark Rydon (Aethir), Luca Prosperi (M^0), Charles Hoskinson (Cardano) and more on our recent shows.

🎙️ Hey there, Blockcast listeners! 🎙️ This podcast provides commentary and discussion on cryptocurrency and related topics. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Guests appearing on this podcast may discuss companies or strategies, but these discussions are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any particular asset or pursue any specific strategy. The hosts and guests are not financial advisors, and listeners are urged to consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions. Investments in cryptocurrency are inherently risky, and you could lose money.

