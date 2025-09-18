BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:26
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001099+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000399+28.58%

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins.

Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point

BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price.

As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space.

High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue

Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply.

Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins.

A Multi-Asset Platform With True Super App Ambitions

What really sets BlockchainFX apart – and makes its best crypto price predictions for you so compelling – is its multi-asset scope. Users will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised platform.

This integration delivers 10x the asset coverage of competitors like Hyperliquid, opening up multiple revenue streams that feed directly into staking rewards and buybacks. Because it’s fully decentralised, users retain control over their assets while accessing a broad range of markets – an attractive proposition for investors tired of fragmented services.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

Another feature driving BlockchainFX’s reputation as one of the best cryptos to buy is its presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows top-ups with BFX plus over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports up to $100,000 per transaction and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Even better, holders can use their BFX and USDT staking rewards for payments, with acceptance worldwide both online and in stores. This real-world functionality is available only to presale participants, adding another incentive to act early.

Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform Pepe Coin, Tron And Even Hyperliquid

Pepe Coin has tapped into meme culture and Tron has built a sizable user base, but both have also seen their prices swing in volatile markets. BlockchainFX’s approach – combining presale incentives, high-yield staking, broad asset coverage and real-world spending – creates a more diversified and revenue-driven ecosystem.

Its decentralised super app model and 10x asset coverage even give it an edge over Hyperliquid, a platform with a nearly $15bn market cap and a top ranking on CoinMarketCap. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX’s blend of features and early-buyer advantages makes it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Price Outlook: $0.024 Today, $0.05 At Launch And Beyond

With $7m in sales already achieved and momentum building, BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 offers significant upside potential. If it lists at $0.05 as planned, early investors could more than double their entry price. Longer term, the platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism, token burns and diversified asset base could support sustained appreciation well beyond initial targets.

These fundamentals explain why BlockchainFX is appearing more frequently in best crypto price predictions for you and “best presales to buy now” discussions.

Final Thoughts On The Growing Excitement Around BFX

As the crypto market matures, projects offering real utility and diversified revenue streams are likely to stand out from meme coins and single-focus platforms. BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.024 combines a stepped pricing advantage, high-yield staking, a multi-asset decentralised super app and a presale-only Visa Card to create a compelling investment case.

For investors comparing the best cryptos to buy today, BlockchainFX offers a rare chance to enter early into a project designed for both growth and income. With $7m already raised and a $0.05 launch price on the horizon, it may be one of the best presales to buy now before broader market attention drives prices higher.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.546-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-4.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698-2.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5198-1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12638-0.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$235.34-0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,530.25-0.84%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?