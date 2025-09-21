Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/doge-eyes-1-bonk-breaks-out-blockdags-0-0013-price-draws-traders-in/Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/doge-eyes-1-bonk-breaks-out-blockdags-0-0013-price-draws-traders-in/

BlockDAG Buying Surges as $0.0013 Offer Nears Its End, DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, BONK Rallies on a Volume Spike!

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 08:00
1
1$0.008921-21.91%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002319-1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017638+0.78%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26825+1.49%

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/doge-eyes-1-bonk-breaks-out-blockdags-0-0013-price-draws-traders-in/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017617+0.65%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/20 20:33
Share
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.02-3.39%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+15.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Share
what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The post what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex. H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable. According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust. Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival. This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer. Automate compliance at the exchange layer With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike. Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such…
RealLink
REAL$0.06284-0.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005259+3.25%
GET
GET$0.00732-2.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:03
Share

Trending News

More

Breaking: China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Rival Dollar Dominance

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.