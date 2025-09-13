BlockDAG, Ozak AI & Snorter Compared

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 07:25
Crypto News
  • 13 September 2025
  • |
  • 01:00

DCompare BlockDAG, Ozak AI, and Snorter in 2025 presales. Learn how $405M almost raised, AI tools, and trading features push these coins ahead of others.

The top crypto presales of 2025 are shaping attention not through buzz, but through proof of progress. Ozak AI has collected $2.6 million, selling 844 million coins at $0.01 each. Snorter, working as a Solana-based trading bot on Telegram, has raised $3.7 million by offering useful features like sniping, copy trading, and rug-pull detection.

Still, none have matched the reach of BlockDAG (BDAG). With nearly $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion coins sold, and a growing mining network of 3 million X1 users, it has surpassed what most projects manage even after launch. Stage 1 buyers entered at $0.001, while today’s $0.0013 remains an early price. This difference explains why BlockDAG stands as the most-watched presale of this year.

Ozak AI Opens a $2.6M Presale Window

Ozak AI has crossed $2.6 million in presale funds, selling 844 million coins at $0.01 each. Its appeal is more than affordability; the project is shaping a platform that brings together artificial intelligence and blockchain.

With a focus on predictive insights, financial analysis, and decision-making tools, Ozak AI presents a purpose-driven direction. This is not about short-lived trends, but about delivering practical value connected to the global rise of AI.

Times of uncertainty in the market are often when careful buyers quietly take positions. Ozak AI fits into this strategy by offering an early-stage entry with a product designed around one of today’s fastest-growing technologies.

For those exploring presale coins with a balanced approach to risk and opportunity, this presale gives a rare chance. The mix of AI-driven services and blockchain support makes it a project worth watching.

Snorter Presale Grows Past $3.7M With Trading Tools

Snorter, also known as $SNORT, has already raised $3.7 million in its presale. Operating as a Solana-based trading bot inside Telegram, Snorter is gaining attention by offering users real tools such as fast swaps, coin sniping, copy trading, and rug-pull detection. These features help users spot early meme coin entries while avoiding scams that often trap beginners.

The system is built with a focus on speed and safety. Low fees and automation help it stand out from other altcoin-related bots. Though still in presale, the steady traction reflects strong user interest in practical tools rather than just speculation.

For those looking at presale coins with utility and momentum, Snorter presents itself as more than just another meme coin project. By offering working tools instead of hype, it positions itself as an early infrastructure player in the trading space. This difference may be the reason Snorter holds attention in a crowded market.

BlockDAG: From Presale to a Growing Economy

Unlike many projects that ask supporters to trust a whitepaper, BlockDAG already runs with active participation before its mainnet launch. Millions are involved daily. Over 3 million people mine coins using the X1 Miner app, while more than 19,800 rigs are already in operation, with thousands more set for delivery.

The presale has crossed nearly $405 million, with more than 26.2 billion BDAG coins sold so far. Despite this size, entry remains at just $0.0013, a price only slightly higher than Stage 1’s $0.001. Buyers from the first stage are already seeing paper returns, but the wider room for growth remains clear. Some analysts even suggest it could eventually move toward $1, pointing to the possibility of gains exceeding 76,000%.

BlockDAG (BDAG) already holds 312,000 coin holders in 130 countries. Developers are creating apps, miners are running daily, and an active economy is forming even before its first listing on an exchange. These adoption numbers typically take years for other Layer 1 projects to reach.

Adding to the excitement, the current price of $0.0013 is available only for a short time as part of the mega Deployment event scheduled in Singapore on October 1. This limited window makes it clear: waiting could mean missing out on early access.

BlockDAG feels less like a project in planning and more like a working network. It stands as one of the rare presale coins where global traction, crypto mining activity, and community growth are already real before the official launch.

Final Look

Ozak AI may connect with the growing demand for AI-based platforms, while Snorter’s trading bot continues to attract attention with practical tools and a $3.7 million presale run. Both projects highlight how different presale coins can bring real features to the market.

Yet, BlockDAG has set itself apart with nearly $405 million raised, over 26.2 billion coins sold, 19,800 miners in action, and 312,000 holders worldwide. The coin is still available at $0.0013, close to the entry price of Stage 1, ahead of the October 1 Singapore event.

Among the best presales of 2025, BlockDAG offers proof of adoption on a scale unmatched by others. For those considering where attention should be directed, BlockDAG presents the clearest case.

This publication is sponsored.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ozak-ai-passes-2-6m-snorter-pushes-trading-tools-blockdag-dominates-with-26-2-billion-coins-sold-ahead-of-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
