BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/21 20:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.456-2.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05081-1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.43-4.51%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0342-5.00%

Three stories are pulling focus in crypto this week. NEAR Protocol is edging closer to the $3 benchmark with strong inflows and higher activity. TRUMP Coin stirred headlines after Canary Capital filed a Delaware statutory trust, viewed as the first step toward an ETF. And BlockDAG (BDAG) has crossed $379 million raised in its presale, backed by a growing miner network and interactive tools that keep participation high.

NEAR’s gains and TRUMP Coin’s ETF rumors sparked quick excitement, but BlockDAG’s rise is rooted in infrastructure and adoption, not temporary events. With 2.5 million miners, a live dashboard, and Buyer Battles that reward community engagement, it is building the kind of foundation that lasts beyond headlines.

NEAR Protocol Moves Closer to the $3 Mark

Between August 12 and 13, NEAR jumped from $2.75 to $2.91, marking a 5.82 percent increase. Trading volumes surged to more than double the daily average, while $7.6 million in inflows poured into the asset. Support solidified at $2.76 before sellers pushed back at $2.94, causing a pullback to $2.88. The price later settled in the $2.90 to $2.91 range.

The move aligned with a broader market picture, where crypto investment products saw $572 million in inflows. Active addresses on NEAR grew by 18.4 percent to reach 16 million, overtaking Solana’s 14.8 million. Partnerships with Aurora Labs, expanding developer participation, and stronger Layer 1 adoption reinforced the rally. NEAR continues to chart higher lows, keeping traders optimistic about holding above $3 if volume remains steady.

TRUMP Coin ETF Filing Sends a Shock Through Meme Markets

TRUMP Coin rose more than 10 percent to $10.13 after Canary Capital registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF Trust in Delaware. Filed under the Securities Act of 1933, the structure is modeled after single-asset crypto ETFs that directly hold the asset.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted that this is likely the first Trump Coin ETF filing under the ’33 Act, compared to Tuttle Capital’s attempts with the ’40 Act. The move does not guarantee approval, as a formal S-1 with the SEC is still required. That process could take months, and TRUMP’s volatility may complicate progress.

Despite the rally, TRUMP’s market cap of $1.9 billion still sits 86 percent lower than its January high of $73.43. The project remains sixth among meme assets, reminding traders that while ETF speculation can spark price jumps, sustaining those levels is another challenge entirely.

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale and 2.5M Miners Reshape the Market

BlockDAG has advanced to Batch 29, priced at $0.0276, with more than $379 million raised and 25.2 billion coins sold. Early Batch 1 buyers have already gained 2,660 percent compared to today’s price, showing the strength of its presale trajectory. Beyond coin sales, over 19,300 hardware miners have been purchased, contributing $7.8 million in sales.

The project’s strength lies in three pillars. First is its 2.5 million X1 app miners, who earn BDAG daily without expensive setups, proving its Proof-of-Engagement model works at scale. Second is Dashboard V4, a presale hub that mirrors live trading platforms with order books, price charts, leaderboards, referral tools, and wallet tracking. Third is Buyer Battles, a daily competition that awards the top buyer any unsold allocation, encouraging repeat participation and keeping demand strong.

Its hybrid architecture also makes it a technical standout. Capable of handling 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, with EVM compatibility, cross-chain support, and audits completed by CertiK and Halborn, BlockDAG combines speed and security. These mechanics transform it from a presale into an active ecosystem before launch.

With momentum supported by adoption, transparency, and gamification, BlockDAG is setting a model for what large-scale presales can achieve when structured for utility.

Closing Thoughts

NEAR’s climb and TRUMP Coin’s ETF filing show how fast stories can swing sentiment in crypto. Yet they depend heavily on external events. BlockDAG, by contrast, is writing a different playbook. Its $379 million raised, 2.5 million miners, an advanced dashboard, and gamified buying contests are all tangible, measurable features already in play.

With Batch 29 priced at $0.0276 and a launch price of $0.05 in view, growth potential remains significant. More importantly, its foundation of adoption and infrastructure means its trajectory is not bound to fleeting headlines.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003493-3.42%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,383.73-1.11%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003493-3.42%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03856-6.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Share
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-3.86%
TONCOIN
TON$3.326+1.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

USD1 Stablecoin Arrives: Exciting New Listing on Coinbase

Top Cryptos to Watch in August 2025