BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation

Three stories are pulling focus in crypto this week. NEAR Protocol is edging closer to the $3 benchmark with strong inflows and higher activity. TRUMP Coin stirred headlines after Canary Capital filed a Delaware statutory trust, viewed as the first step toward an ETF. And BlockDAG (BDAG) has crossed $379 million raised in its presale, backed by a growing miner network and interactive tools that keep participation high.

NEAR’s gains and TRUMP Coin’s ETF rumors sparked quick excitement, but BlockDAG’s rise is rooted in infrastructure and adoption, not temporary events. With 2.5 million miners, a live dashboard, and Buyer Battles that reward community engagement, it is building the kind of foundation that lasts beyond headlines.

NEAR Protocol Moves Closer to the $3 Mark

Between August 12 and 13, NEAR jumped from $2.75 to $2.91, marking a 5.82 percent increase. Trading volumes surged to more than double the daily average, while $7.6 million in inflows poured into the asset. Support solidified at $2.76 before sellers pushed back at $2.94, causing a pullback to $2.88. The price later settled in the $2.90 to $2.91 range.

The move aligned with a broader market picture, where crypto investment products saw $572 million in inflows. Active addresses on NEAR grew by 18.4 percent to reach 16 million, overtaking Solana’s 14.8 million. Partnerships with Aurora Labs, expanding developer participation, and stronger Layer 1 adoption reinforced the rally. NEAR continues to chart higher lows, keeping traders optimistic about holding above $3 if volume remains steady.

TRUMP Coin ETF Filing Sends a Shock Through Meme Markets

TRUMP Coin rose more than 10 percent to $10.13 after Canary Capital registered the Canary Trump Coin ETF Trust in Delaware. Filed under the Securities Act of 1933, the structure is modeled after single-asset crypto ETFs that directly hold the asset.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted that this is likely the first Trump Coin ETF filing under the ’33 Act, compared to Tuttle Capital’s attempts with the ’40 Act. The move does not guarantee approval, as a formal S-1 with the SEC is still required. That process could take months, and TRUMP’s volatility may complicate progress.

Despite the rally, TRUMP’s market cap of $1.9 billion still sits 86 percent lower than its January high of $73.43. The project remains sixth among meme assets, reminding traders that while ETF speculation can spark price jumps, sustaining those levels is another challenge entirely.

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale and 2.5M Miners Reshape the Market

BlockDAG has advanced to Batch 29, priced at $0.0276, with more than $379 million raised and 25.2 billion coins sold. Early Batch 1 buyers have already gained 2,660 percent compared to today’s price, showing the strength of its presale trajectory. Beyond coin sales, over 19,300 hardware miners have been purchased, contributing $7.8 million in sales.

The project’s strength lies in three pillars. First is its 2.5 million X1 app miners, who earn BDAG daily without expensive setups, proving its Proof-of-Engagement model works at scale. Second is Dashboard V4, a presale hub that mirrors live trading platforms with order books, price charts, leaderboards, referral tools, and wallet tracking. Third is Buyer Battles, a daily competition that awards the top buyer any unsold allocation, encouraging repeat participation and keeping demand strong.

Its hybrid architecture also makes it a technical standout. Capable of handling 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, with EVM compatibility, cross-chain support, and audits completed by CertiK and Halborn, BlockDAG combines speed and security. These mechanics transform it from a presale into an active ecosystem before launch.

With momentum supported by adoption, transparency, and gamification, BlockDAG is setting a model for what large-scale presales can achieve when structured for utility.

Closing Thoughts

NEAR’s climb and TRUMP Coin’s ETF filing show how fast stories can swing sentiment in crypto. Yet they depend heavily on external events. BlockDAG, by contrast, is writing a different playbook. Its $379 million raised, 2.5 million miners, an advanced dashboard, and gamified buying contests are all tangible, measurable features already in play.

With Batch 29 priced at $0.0276 and a launch price of $0.05 in view, growth potential remains significant. More importantly, its foundation of adoption and infrastructure means its trajectory is not bound to fleeting headlines.

