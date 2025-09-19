BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 01:00
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31689+3.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-8.46%
blockdag25245 2

In the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape of 2025, not all presales are created equal. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is riding the narrative of speed and security as the fastest Layer-2 solution on Bitcoin, while Pepenode (PEPE) capitalises on the viral meme coin wave, blending gamified mining with community rewards.

Yet, amidst the noise, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a strategic powerhouse, positioning itself not for hype but for lasting market impact. With over $408M raised and 20+ confirmed exchange listings ready to go live, BlockDAG isn’t merely entering the market; it’s flooding it. 

Its robust ecosystem includes 312K holders, 3M active X1 users, and 19K ASIC miners in global shipment. The combination of DAG architecture, Proof-of-Work security, and full EVM compatibility positions BDAG as a highly scalable and developer-friendly option. Savvy investors searching for the best crypto presale won’t find a more credible play than BlockDAG.

Bitcoin Hyper Raises $15M in Record Time 

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has rapidly raised over $15 million in its presale, with $200K collected in the last 24 hours alone. Positioned as the fastest Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, HYPER combines Solana’s speed with Bitcoin’s security, allowing developers to deploy apps quickly while using Bitcoin’s base layer for trust. Its design supports easy porting of Solana dApps via SPL compatibility, enabling applications in DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenised assets without the high costs or slow speeds of Ethereum. 

blockdag25245 5

Early investors view HYPER as a potential “Bitcoin 2.0,” seeking massive returns that mainstream Bitcoin no longer offers. With the presale price set at $0.012895 per token and rising soon, the opportunity window is closing fast. As Bitcoin’s upside diminishes in the near term, altcoins like HYPER present one of the few remaining high-growth plays, especially as institutional interest grows and innovative tech adoption accelerates.

PEPENODE Nears $1M Presale Mark Amid Meme Coin Resurgence

PEPENODE (PEPENODE) is rapidly gaining attention as its presale approaches the $1 million milestone. Riding the broader meme coin sector’s growth, now valued at $74.3 billion with a 16.6% rise in early September, PEPENODE stands out for its mix of entertainment and utility. Unlike typical meme coins, it offers a unique “Mine-to-Earn” model where users build virtual mining rigs via an interactive dashboard, earning passive rewards while burning tokens to reduce supply.

pc126

The project’s design enables players to upgrade rigs, climb leaderboards, and gain referral bonuses, creating active participation. Analysts from 99Bitcoins highlight its secure smart contract and potential for 100x returns once listed on exchanges. 

Recent market trends show meme coins outperforming other altcoins during altseasons, making PEPENODE an attractive speculative play. For investors seeking high-risk, high-reward options in the crypto space, PEPENODE offers a rare combination of viral branding, functional innovation, and community-driven momentum.

BlockDAG Secures 20+ Listings Ahead of Exchange Debut

BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining serious traction as it prepares for a massive exchange rollout, with over 20 confirmed listings already secured. Unlike typical crypto launches that slowly enter markets, BDAG’s debut is designed to flood liquidity channels, sharply compressing supply while amplifying demand. This coordinated strategy positions BDAG for explosive growth.

Already, BlockDAG’s presale has raised more than $408 million, and over 26.3 billion coins have been sold. The project’s appeal goes beyond fundraising numbers. With 312,000 BDAG holders and 3 million active users on the X1 Mobile Miner app, its ecosystem is thriving. Additionally, 19,900 ASIC miners are being shipped globally, enabling decentralised participation from day one.

blockdag25245 1

BlockDAG merges cutting-edge tech with usability by combining DAG architecture, Proof-of-Work security, and full EVM compatibility. This structure allows developers to build scalable, secure applications faster, making it an attractive option compared to slower platforms like Ethereum.

Analysts see BDAG’s $0.0013 presale price as a rare chance to enter before listings trigger a demand spike. Market observers predict that $1 per BDAG is far from a stretch once exchange activity ramps up and liquidity competes for the limited supply.

For investors seeking the next big crypto opportunity, BDAG’s strategic exchange rollout, strong ecosystem growth, and technological backbone mark it as a top contender for major gains.

Final Thoughts: The Next Crypto Boom!

As presale opportunities narrow and market sentiment shifts toward proven ecosystems and strategic rollouts, BlockDAG emerges as the best crypto presale in 2025. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) shows promise with its Solana-speed Layer-2 ambitions, and Pepenode (PEPE) draws attention by merging entertainment with utility. 

However, neither matches BlockDAG’s combination of real-world scalability, technical innovation, and institutional interest. The $0.0013 presale price offers an entry point poised for massive appreciation as liquidity floods in from over 20 exchanges. Analysts projecting a $1 valuation seem far from speculative when 26.3 billion coins are already distributed, and demand grows daily. 

With 3M X1 users actively mining and 19K ASIC miners shipping globally, BlockDAG is transitioning from presale buzz to unstoppable adoption. Investors aiming to capture exponential growth must view the BlockDAG presale as their strategic gateway into the next crypto power era. The window is closing fast; securing BDAG now is far smarter than chasing hype later.

blockdag25245 4

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04752+0.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Share
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013843+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Share
Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Unique is a co-founder of Nibiru, the Web3 hub ushering in the next era of money. Nibiru is a blockchain and smart contract hub with DeFi, RWAs, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842+1.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002029-2.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005158-2.56%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/19 02:37
Share

Trending News

More

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support

Buterin Justifies Long Ethereum Unstaking Process Amid Criticism Over 43-Day Delays