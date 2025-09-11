Blockfest Africa 2025: Africa’s Web3 Super Bowl Arrives in Lagos to Redefine the Blockchain Experience

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 23:15
As global attention turns toward Africa’s fast-growing blockchain ecosystem, Blockfest Africa 2025 is stepping in […]
PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.71+0.93%
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+5.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0085+0.43%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4607+8.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07184-1.34%
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
