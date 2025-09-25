Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker. Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 23:09
NODE
NODE$0,05727-11,78%
Suilend
SEND$0,4446-7,85%

The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 338 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.87 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network.

Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold.

Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain

Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents.

Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks.

According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization.

This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences.

Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem is supported by a diverse mix of nonprofits, volunteers, and contributors from around the world.

The crypto pioneer opines that any change that is made to this existing system will jeopardize the security and stability of the blockchain. Hence, safety must be the basis for making technical decisions and not just public opinions or politics.

Bitcoin Core Developers’ Proposal Raises Concerns

This is not the first time that an idea from Bitcoin Core developers has been met with opposition.

In April, the team proposed a change to OP_RETURN, an initiative that changes how the largest cryptocurrency handles transaction data. It would allow higher volumes of arbitrary data to travel across the network before it even reaches the blockchain.

However, it raised concerns among top players in the industry. Cardano ADA $0.79 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $28.93 B Vol. 24h: $1.73 B founder Charles Hoskinson shared an impactful yet sarcastic GIF in response to the proposal.

This is because the change can bring along slower transaction times, overloaded nodes, and long-term blockchain bloat.

In other news, PayPal launched a new P2P “links” feature for instant payments, with crypto integration for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD coming soon.

next

The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0,7579-8,07%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002146-10,20%
MOG Coin
MOG$0,0000006132-13,30%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0,2665-4,95%
Binance Coin
BNB$952,76-6,34%
Aster
ASTER$1,8156-21,88%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:46
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin