Blockstream sounds the alarm on new email phishing campaign

The scam is designed to look like a Blockstream Jade hardware wallet firmware update, and links to a malicious site.

Blockstream, an infrastructure and hardware wallet provider, issued a warning about a new email phishing campaign attempting to target Blockstream Jade hardware wallet users.

The company confirmed on Friday that it never sends firmware files through email and said that no data has been compromised in the attack.

Phishing attacks are designed to steal crypto and sensitive user information through seemingly legitimate communication. According to Blockstream, the email featured a simple message directing users to download the latest version of Blockstream Jade wallet firmware by clicking on a link, which was malicious.

