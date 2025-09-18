BONK, Litecoin, SUI see ‘colorful crypto income ETF’ filings – Impact on price?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 03:48
NEAR
NEAR$2.804+3.12%
Union
U$0.013867-13.10%
SUI
SUI$3.7308+2.71%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002549+5.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08741-0.85%

Key Takeaways

How is BONK ETF different from standard spot crypto ETFs?

The Bonk Income Blast ETF combines income generation with controlled exposure to BONK, using a put credit spread strategy via FLEX Options.

How did BONK react to the filing?

BONK gained 4% near $0.0000242, while SUI and LTC also rose modestly, showing optimism despite SEC delays extending into November.

Despite repeated delays from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on crypto ETF approvals, issuers continue to pile in.

The latest entrant is Tuttle Capital, a $3.6 billion asset manager, which has filed for the second-ever spot Bonk [BONK] ETF.

Bonk Income Blast ETF — Details

According to the filing on the 16th of September, the proposed “Bonk Income Blast ETF” has officially been submitted to the SEC.

It shows that appetite for meme-inspired crypto products remains undeterred by regulatory hesitation.

Tuttle Capital’s latest filing places the spot BONK ETF alongside two other proposed products. They include the Litecoin [LTC] Income Blast ETF and the Sui [SUI] Income Blast ETF.

The application, submitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, outlined a structure that blends traditional investment vehicles with exposure to digital assets.

How is the BONK ETF different?

Each proposed fund aimed to generate current income first, with a secondary goal of tracking the daily performance of its underlying token within capped gains.

This design marked a departure from standard spot crypto ETFs. In the sense that they combine income generation with controlled exposure to a meme-driven token.

The funds are planned to use a put credit spread strategy executed with FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options).

These customizable derivatives allow investors to set specific terms, such as strike price, contract style, and expiration dates.

By using FLEX Options, the fund ensures more transparent price discovery while avoiding counterparty risks that typically come with over-the-counter (OTC) options.

That being said, the unconventional design has already sparked conversation among industry watchers.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart acknowledged the creativity behind Tuttle’s filing.

Source: James Seyffart/X

Were the tokens affected?

Market sentiment also reflected the buzz around Tuttle Capital’s filing, with several altcoins recording modest gains.

BONK rose by 4% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.0000242 before easing slightly to $0.00002376, still up 2.36% at press time.

SUI followed suit, climbing over 3% to trade at $3.61, while LTC briefly touched $115.2 before settling at $114.71, up 0.34% on the day.

Previous: A Bitcoin rally is set up: Policy, politics, and price action collide
Next: How PEPE’s $25M whale move could trigger its next breakout

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bonk-litecoin-sui-see-colorful-crypto-income-etf-filings-impact-on-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Union
U$0.013858-12.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.37%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000363+7.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,170.69-0.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304+0.64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2587-0.42%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?