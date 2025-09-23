The post BREAKING: Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors in 2026. The financial giant plans to begin with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading offering via E-Trade. Zerohash raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation from companies including Interactive Brokers, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley. $1.3 trillion financial giant Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said it has partnered with crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors through its brokerage and trading platform E-Trade. Morgan Stanley plans to start with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading, expanding its crypto trading offerings gradually. Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading Next Year Morgan Stanley is partnering with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to let E-Trade clients trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm expects to launch crypto trading in the first half of 2026. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, claimed the firm will begin with major cryptocurrencies. In addition, the financial giant prepares to build a full wallet solution for its clients next amid a clear crypto regulatory environment and guidelines under the Trump administration. This marks a groundbreaking development that can boost crypto adoption in other institutional investors. Notably, TradFi companies are getting increasingly interested in DeFi to bring stocks, bonds, and treasuries on-chain. The bank claimed it will help clients hold not just crypto, but also tokenized versions of traditional financial assets. Solana is among the leading networks for tokenization, with a total value of $671 million at the time of writing. Zerohash Raises $104 Million Zerohash has completed raising $104 million at a $1 billion valuation in the Series D-2 round from financial giants. Morgan Stanley also participated in the fundraising round. It was led by Interactive Brokers as stablecoins, crypto trading, and tokenization adoption… The post BREAKING: Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors in 2026. The financial giant plans to begin with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading offering via E-Trade. Zerohash raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation from companies including Interactive Brokers, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley. $1.3 trillion financial giant Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said it has partnered with crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors through its brokerage and trading platform E-Trade. Morgan Stanley plans to start with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading, expanding its crypto trading offerings gradually. Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading Next Year Morgan Stanley is partnering with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to let E-Trade clients trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm expects to launch crypto trading in the first half of 2026. Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, claimed the firm will begin with major cryptocurrencies. In addition, the financial giant prepares to build a full wallet solution for its clients next amid a clear crypto regulatory environment and guidelines under the Trump administration. This marks a groundbreaking development that can boost crypto adoption in other institutional investors. Notably, TradFi companies are getting increasingly interested in DeFi to bring stocks, bonds, and treasuries on-chain. The bank claimed it will help clients hold not just crypto, but also tokenized versions of traditional financial assets. Solana is among the leading networks for tokenization, with a total value of $671 million at the time of writing. Zerohash Raises $104 Million Zerohash has completed raising $104 million at a $1 billion valuation in the Series D-2 round from financial giants. Morgan Stanley also participated in the fundraising round. It was led by Interactive Brokers as stablecoins, crypto trading, and tokenization adoption…

BREAKING: Morgan Stanley to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading in 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:18
1
1$0.016377+56.56%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03066-1.31%
Solana
SOL$216.97-1.64%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.62+0.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,017.56-0.60%

Key Insights:

  • Morgan Stanley partners with ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors in 2026.
  • The financial giant plans to begin with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading offering via E-Trade.
  • Zerohash raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation from companies including Interactive Brokers, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley.

$1.3 trillion financial giant Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said it has partnered with crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company ZeroHash to offer crypto trading to retail investors through its brokerage and trading platform E-Trade.

Morgan Stanley plans to start with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana trading, expanding its crypto trading offerings gradually.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Trading Next Year

Morgan Stanley is partnering with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to let E-Trade clients trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). The firm expects to launch crypto trading in the first half of 2026.

Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, claimed the firm will begin with major cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the financial giant prepares to build a full wallet solution for its clients next amid a clear crypto regulatory environment and guidelines under the Trump administration.

This marks a groundbreaking development that can boost crypto adoption in other institutional investors. Notably, TradFi companies are getting increasingly interested in DeFi to bring stocks, bonds, and treasuries on-chain.

The bank claimed it will help clients hold not just crypto, but also tokenized versions of traditional financial assets. Solana is among the leading networks for tokenization, with a total value of $671 million at the time of writing.

Zerohash Raises $104 Million

Zerohash has completed raising $104 million at a $1 billion valuation in the Series D-2 round from financial giants. Morgan Stanley also participated in the fundraising round.

It was led by Interactive Brokers as stablecoins, crypto trading, and tokenization adoption gain pace amid massive demand from investors. Additional participants included SoFi, Jump Crypto, and Apollo Global Management, Forbes reported on September 23.

According to Pitchbook data, Zerohash last raised at a $340 million valuation in 2022. The firm has clients such as Interactive Brokers, BlackRock, and Stripe.

BTC, ETH, SOL Price Action

While the news gained massive reactions across the crypto community, traders were unfazed and focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, $23 billion crypto options expiry, and PCE inflation data due later this week.

BTC price was trading at $112,789 at the time of writing, down 0.20% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour low and high were $111,591 and $113,351, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has decreased by 17% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

ETH price dropped below the $4,200 support level, down 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume has tumbled 35% in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, SOL price fell nearly 2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $218.22 at the time of writing. The 24-hour low and high were $212.80 and $221.64, respectively.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/23/breaking-morgan-stanley-to-offer-bitcoin-ethereum-solana-trading-in-2026/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0.03569+6.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01721-15.59%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2863-5.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+10.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

What if the best chance for extraordinary returns wasn’t in established giants like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but hidden in the […] The post Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0157+2.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.61123+0.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:15
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Brett Momentum and Fartcoin Humor Push BullZilla Into the Spotlight of Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus