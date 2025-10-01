ExchangeDEX+
Users today expect applications to be fast and responsive, which can be a challenge when dealing with resource-intensive tasks.

Breaking the Bottleneck: How Symfony Messenger Handles Heavy Workloads

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 11:23

Users today expect applications to be fast and responsive, which can be a challenge when dealing with resource-intensive tasks. Instead of making a user wait for a report to generate, a video to process, or a large file to be uploaded, you can offload these tasks to the background. This is where asynchronous processing comes in, and the Symfony Messenger component is the perfect tool for the job.

The Problem with Synchronous Tasks

In a traditional synchronous web application, a user’s request triggers a series of actions that must be completed before a response is sent back to the browser. If one of these actions, such as sending an email or generating a PDF, takes several seconds to complete, the user experience suffers. The browser tab is left in a “pending” state, and the user may assume the application has frozen.

This synchronous model also limits scalability. A single web server can only handle so many simultaneous requests, and if a few are tied up with long-running tasks, it can quickly exhaust the available resources.

The Solution: Symfony Messenger

Symfony Messenger provides a powerful and elegant way to decouple your application’s logic. It’s a message bus that allows you to dispatch “messages” (simple data objects) to be handled later by a separate process, instance, workload. This approach is based on the Producer-Consumer pattern, where your web application acts as the producer, and a background worker acts as the consumer.

Key Concepts

Message: A simple PHP class that holds the data needed to perform a task. It should not contain any logic. For example, SendReportMessage might hold a userId and a reportType.

Message Handler: A service that contains the actual business logic for a specific message. When a message is received by the consumer, the corresponding handler is invoked to perform the task.

Message Bus: The central dispatcher that routes messages to their intended destination. Symfony Messenger provides a default bus, but you can configure multiple buses for different purposes (e.g., a command bus and an event bus).

Transport: The mechanism that stores and delivers messages. This is the heart of asynchronous processing. Symfony Messenger supports various transports out of the box, including Doctrine, RabbitMQ (AMQP), Redis, SQS

Consumer/Worker: A long-running command-line process that listens to a transport for new messages and dispatches them to their handlers.

To handle more sophisticated and compelling video processing workflows, such as simultaneously performing video compression and audio transcription on the same source file, we can implement Symfony Messenger consumer groups. This powerful feature allows us to broadcast the same message to multiple, independent groups of consumers. As a result, each consumer group can receive an identical message and begin its specific task in parallel. This methodology is important for building highly scalable, fault-tolerant, and performant video processing services that can handle diverse workloads efficiently.

The Challenge: A Synchronous Bottleneck

Imagine a user uploads a 4K video to our application. If we try to process it in a single, synchronous request, the user’s browser will be stuck waiting for the entire operation to finish. This not only creates a terrible user experience but also ties up your web server, making it unable to serve other requests.

A better approach is to break the video into smaller pieces and process each piece concurrently. Symfony Messenger, combined with multiple workers, is the ideal tool for this.

The Solution: Asynchronous, Parallel Video Processing

Symfony Messenger lets you dispatch “messages” to a queue, where separate background processes, called “workers,” pick them up and handle them. For video processing, we’ll create a single ProcessVideoMessage that triggers the main process and then dispatches multiple ProcessVideoChunkMessage messages, each handled by its own worker.

\ Step 1: Install the Messenger Component

First, install the Messenger component and a robust message broker like RabbitMQ, which is perfect for this kind of high-volume, parallel processing.

\

composer require symfony/messenger symfony/amqp-messenger

\ Step 2: Configure the Transport

In your config/packages/messenger.yaml, set up your RabbitMQ transport and define your message routing.

\

framework:     messenger:         transports:             async_video: '%env(MESSENGER_RABBITMQ_DSN)%'         routing:             'App\Message\ProcessVideoMessage': async_video             'App\Message\ProcessVideoChunkMessage': async_video

\ In your .env file, configure the RabbitMQ DSN:

\

MESSENGER_RABBITMQ_DSN=amqp://guest:guest@localhost:5672/%2f

\ Step 3: Create the Messages and Handlers

We’ll need two messages and two handlers: one for the initial video split and one for each chunk.

The ProcessVideoMessage starts the process. Its handler will split the video and dispatch a message for each chunk.

\

// src/Message/ProcessVideoMessage.php final class ProcessVideoMessage {     public function __construct(private string $filePath) {}     public function getFilePath(): string { return $this->filePath; } }  // src/MessageHandler/ProcessVideoMessageHandler.php use Symfony\Component\Messenger\MessageBusInterface; use App\Service\VideoSplitter;  final class ProcessVideoMessageHandler {     public function __construct(         private MessageBusInterface $messageBus,         private VideoSplitter $videoSplitter     ) {}      public function __invoke(ProcessVideoMessage $message): void     {         // Split the video into 10 chunks and get their paths         $chunkPaths = $this->videoSplitter->split($message->getFilePath(), 10);          // Dispatch a message for each chunk         foreach ($chunkPaths as $chunkPath) {             $this->messageBus->dispatch(new ProcessVideoChunkMessage($chunkPath));         }     } }

\ The ProcessVideoChunkMessage handles a single video chunk. Its handler contains the actual processing logic (e.g., encoding, watermarking, etc.).

\

// src/Message/ProcessVideoChunkMessage.php final class ProcessVideoChunkMessage {     public function __construct(private string $chunkPath) {}     public function getChunkPath(): string { return $this->chunkPath; } }  // src/MessageHandler/ProcessVideoChunkMessageHandler.php use App\Service\VideoProcessor; use Symfony\Component\Messenger\Attribute\AsMessageHandler;  #[AsMessageHandler] final class ProcessVideoChunkMessageHandler {     public function __construct(private VideoProcessor $videoProcessor) {}      public function __invoke(ProcessVideoChunkMessage $message): void     {         // Process the individual video chunk         $this->videoProcessor->encodeChunk($message->getChunkPath());     } }

\ Step 4: Dispatch the Initial Message

In your controller or service, dispatch the ProcessVideoMessage as soon as the video is uploaded.

\

// src/Controller/VideoController.php use Symfony\Component\Messenger\MessageBusInterface;  class VideoController {     public function __construct(private MessageBusInterface $messageBus) {}      public function upload(): Response     {         $videoFilePath = 'path/to/uploaded/video.mp4';          // This is a fast operation; the heavy work will happen in the background.         $this->messageBus->dispatch(new ProcessVideoMessage($videoFilePath));          return new Response('Video processing started in the background!');     } }

\ Step 5: Run the Workers

Now for the magic. We’ll run multiple workers to handle the messages from the queue. You can run 10 separate processes, each listening to the same queue. This is where your application scales horizontally.

\

# Run 10 workers, each in its own terminal or managed by a process supervisor php bin/console messenger:consume async_video php bin/console messenger:consume async_video php bin/console messenger:consume async_video # ... and so on for 10 workers

\ Each of these workers will independently grab a ProcessVideoChunkMessage from the RabbitMQ queue and process it. As one worker finishes a chunk, it immediately pulls the next one, ensuring all 10 workers are busy until the entire video is processed.

Of course, no one starts consumers manually in a production environment; for a reliable and scalable setup, we turn to Supervisord. This process manager is the ideal solution for launching and managing multiple (10 parallel) Symfony Messenger consumers within a single Docker container. A critical best practice is to ensure each consumer has a unique name, which is configured in your messenger.yaml file.

This specific naming convention is vital for the correct acknowledgement of messages within a consumer group, guaranteeing that messages are not lost and the system remains stable and performant.

The Strategy: A Final Consolidation Step

Once you’ve processed all the video chunks, you need to combine them back into a single, complete video file. This final step is also a long-running task that should be handled asynchronously. The best way to manage this is with another message, sent after all chunks have been processed.

Introduce a VideoChunkProcessedEvent: Instead of directly dispatching a final message from each worker, use an “event.” An event is a message that signals something has happened. In this case, each time a ProcessVideoChunkMessage is handled successfully, it dispatches a VideoChunkProcessedEvent.

A service or dedicated repository will keep a count of how many chunks have been processed for a given video. This service listens for the VideoChunkProcessedEvent.

When the service detects that the processed chunk count has reached the total number of chunks (e.g., 10), it dispatches a new CombineVideoChunksMessage. This message triggers the final step.

Create the CombineVideoChunksMessage and Handler: This message holds the video’s ID or file path, and its handler contains the logic to merge the chunks.

\ Step 1: The VideoChunkProcessedEvent

After the VideoProcessor completes its work in the ProcessVideoChunkMessageHandler, a new event is dispatched.

\

// src/MessageHandler/ProcessVideoChunkMessageHandler.php use App\Message\VideoChunkProcessedEvent;  final class ProcessVideoChunkMessageHandler {     // ...     public function __invoke(ProcessVideoChunkMessage $message): void     {         // ... (existing processing logic)          // Dispatch an event to signal that this chunk is done.         $this->messageBus->dispatch(new VideoChunkProcessedEvent($message->getChunkPath()));     } }

\ Step 2: A Service to Track Progress

A dedicated service listens for the event and decides when the final consolidation can begin. This service uses a database table or a cache to track the progress.

\

// src/Service/ChunkTrackerService.php use App\Message\VideoChunkProcessedEvent; use App\Message\CombineVideoChunksMessage; use Symfony\Component\Messenger\MessageBusInterface; use Doctrine\ORM\EntityManagerInterface; use App\Entity\Video; // Assuming a Video entity  class ChunkTrackerService {     private EntityManagerInterface $entityManager;     private MessageBusInterface $messageBus;      public function __construct(EntityManagerInterface $entityManager, MessageBusInterface $messageBus)     {         $this->entityManager = $entityManager;         $this->messageBus = $messageBus;     }      public function onChunkProcessed(VideoChunkProcessedEvent $event): void     {         $video = $this->entityManager->getRepository(Video::class)             ->findOneBy(['chunk_path' => $event->getChunkPath()]);          if (!$video) {             return; // Or handle error         }          $video->incrementProcessedChunks();         $this->entityManager->flush();          if ($video->getProcessedChunks() === $video->getTotalChunks()) {             // All chunks are done, trigger the final combine process.             $this->messageBus->dispatch(new CombineVideoChunksMessage($video->getId()));         }     } }

\ You would configure this service to listen to the event using the #[AsEventListener] attribute or in services.yaml.

\ Step 3: The CombineVideoChunksMessage and Handler

This handler uses FFmpeg’s concat demuxer to combine the video files without re-encoding them, which is extremely fast.

\

// src/Message/CombineVideoChunksMessage.php final class CombineVideoChunksMessage {     public function __construct(private int $videoId) {}     public function getVideoId(): int { return $this->videoId; } }  // src/MessageHandler/CombineVideoChunksMessageHandler.php use App\Service\VideoCombiner; use App\Repository\VideoRepository;  final class CombineVideoChunksMessageHandler {     public function __construct(         private VideoCombiner $videoCombiner,         private VideoRepository $videoRepository     ) {}      public function __invoke(CombineVideoChunksMessage $message): void     {         $video = $this->videoRepository->find($message->getVideoId());          if (!$video) {             return; // Or handle error         }          $chunkPaths = $video->getChunkPaths(); // Assuming this returns an array of paths         $outputFilePath = $video->getOutputFilePath();          $this->videoCombiner->combine($chunkPaths, $outputFilePath);          // Update video status to 'completed'         $video->setStatus('completed');         $this->videoRepository->save($video);     } }

\ Step 4: The VideoCombiner Service

This service encapsulates the FFmpeg command for concatenation. It will write a list of files to a temporary file and then use FFmpeg to read that list and merge them.

\

// src/Service/VideoCombiner.php use Symfony\Component\Process\Process;  class VideoCombiner {     private string $ffmpegBinaryPath;      public function __construct(string $ffmpegBinaryPath)     {         $this->ffmpegBinaryPath = $ffmpegBinaryPath;     }      public function combine(array $chunkPaths, string $outputPath): void     {         // Create a temporary file list for FFmpeg         $listFilePath = sys_get_temp_dir() . '/' . uniqid('chunk_list_') . '.txt';         $fileListContent = '';         foreach ($chunkPaths as $path) {             $fileListContent .= "file '" . $path . "'\n";         }         file_put_contents($listFilePath, $fileListContent);          // Build the FFmpeg command         $command = [             $this->ffmpegBinaryPath,             '-f', 'concat',             '-safe', '0',             '-i', $listFilePath,             '-c', 'copy', // copy streams without re-encoding, this is very fast!             $outputPath,         ];          $process = new Process($command);         $process->setTimeout(3600); // Set a timeout for the entire process          try {             $process->mustRun();         } catch (\Exception $e) {             unlink($listFilePath); // Clean up temp file             throw new \RuntimeException('Failed to combine video chunks.', 0, $e);         }          // Clean up the temporary file         unlink($listFilePath);     } }

Conclusion

Embracing this asynchronous programming pattern with Symfony Messenger provides two major advantages.

\

  1. Effectively decouples our application components, leading to a more modular and maintainable architecture.

  2. Allows us to achieve high-performance data processing for large volumes of data by breaking down a massive dataset into smaller parts and leveraging parallel processing.

    \

The scalability of this approach is virtually limitless, with the number of parallel workers and consumers constrained only by your server’s available resources and a sensible operational strategy.

Stay tuned — and let’s keep the conversation going.

\

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos

Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos

The post Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to boost decentralized derivatives on Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com Capital, the venture arm of Crypto.com, has made a strategic investment in Moonlander, a decentralized perpetuals exchange built on Cronos EVM and zkEVM, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 22.  Moonlander aims to expand access to high-leverage on-chain trading, offering up to 1000x leverage, while integrating passive yield opportunities for liquidity providers.  By leveraging Cronos’ dual-chain infrastructure, the platform combines scalability with low transaction costs, supporting both professional traders and passive participants. Liquidity model and social-first design At the core of Moonlander’s design is the Moonlander Liquidity Pool (MLP), a shared pool of assets that acts as the counterparty to all trades.  The model is designed to maximize capital efficiency and minimize slippage for traders, while liquidity providers receive yield paid in Cronos (CRO) and other tokens from platform fees. Security measures include real-time price feeds from PYTH oracles to help prevent manipulation and abnormal liquidations. Beyond trading mechanics, Moonlander is building a “social-first” user experience, including token-specific chat rooms, real-time leaderboards, and narrative-driven markets tied to global events and internet culture. “Moonlander’s team has demonstrated exceptional technical vision and the ability to execute on a sophisticated product that we believe can become a cornerstone of the DeFi ecosystem on Cronos. We are committed to providing the Moonlander team with the resources and network needed to help them reach their full potential.” said Tommy Chan, Head of DeFi Investment at Crypto.com Capital. The investment will support Moonlander’s development team expansion, platform upgrades, and new marketing initiatives to attract users and liquidity. According to the project, Moonlander has already surpassed $33 million in total value locked (TVL) and $2 billion in cumulative trading volume. “We are thrilled to partner with Crypto.com Capital, a team that shares our deep conviction in the future of decentralized finance,” said Athena, co-founder…
Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

TLDR Coinbase launches USDC onchain lending with yields of up to 10.8% through Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. USDC lending feature is available in select markets with a wider rollout planned soon. The feature offers higher yields than Coinbase’s existing “USDC Rewards” program. Coinbase integrates DeFi with a user-friendly interface to simplify lending for mainstream users. [...] The post Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers appeared first on CoinCentral.
