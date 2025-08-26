Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

PANews reported on August 26 that Mayne, founder of the cryptocurrency self-operated company Breakout, said that Bitcoin may be about to rebound and may continue to consolidate in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 US dollars, provided that it does not completely return to the previous range.

Furthermore, SOL/ETH is currently at an important monthly support level, while ETH/BTC has broken through its highs and ETH/USD is showing signs of a weekly sweep. Based on this, he is inclined to place long orders on SOL/USD price pullbacks, identifying $190 as a key level.