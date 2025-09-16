Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:04
Sheridan, Wyoming, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

The R0AR ecosystem has unveiled its latest innovation: the R0AR BuyBack Vault, a game-changing initiative designed to supercharge community participation, reward early movers, and accelerate the growth of the R0AR Chain.

What It Is:

The BuyBack Vault is an unprecedented opportunity for the R0AR community:

  • A minimum of 1% above market value is being offered for 1R0R tokens, with potential for higher rates depending on conditions.
  • Wallets transferring assets to the R0AR Chain may become eligible for upcoming airdrops, platform rewards, and gated benefits.
  • Participants who did not engage in the 1R0R pre-sale, Executive R0AR Society NFT mint, DeFi programs, or early Node offerings may still qualify as early adopters ahead of the R0AR Chain reaching its initial 10,000-user milestone.

Why It Matters

The BuyBack Vault is more than a buyback—it’s a signal of intent:

  • By incentivizing total value locked (TVL) and broader participation, the initiative aims to reinforce the structural and transactional strength of the R0AR Chain.
  • Rather than conducting token repurchases on external networks, the focus remains on building value directly within the R0AR infrastructure.
  • The BuyBack Vault is one of several forthcoming developments, with future updates expected to introduce new token burn mechanisms and expanded ecosystem integrations designed to support long-term functionality and visibility.

What It Means for the Ecosystem

The BuyBack Vault directly fuels the growth engine of R0AR:

  • Depletes the supply of 1R0R on the open market.
  • Grows TVL on R0AR Chain—one of the ecosystem’s key metrics.
  • Drives visibility and community hype, setting the stage for exponential growth.

This initiative is the first of five strategic announcements rolling out over the next five weeks, each designed to throw gas on the fire of community energy, ecosystem participation, and chain adoption.

A Word from R0AR

About R0AR

R0AR is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem uniting DeFi, NFTs, and community-driven innovation. Anchored by the $1R0R token and the Executive R0AR Society NFT collection, R0AR is building the infrastructure, tools, and rewards system to power the next wave of decentralized adoption.

Additional information is available at https://r0ar.io

The R0AR Chain can be explored via https://r0arscan.io

Cross-chain functionality is accessible through the official bridge at https://r0arbridge.io

Contact

Co-Founder
Dustin Hedrick
R0AR
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/r0ar-launches-buyback-vault-bringing-1r0r-to-r0ar-chain-unlocks-new-incentives/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0.00421--%
XRP
XRP$3.0311+1.10%
Soil
SOIL$0.208+0.82%
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-0.87%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+4.54%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4.214+0.40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.547+0.30%
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
