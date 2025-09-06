Bruno Škvorc’s Funds Locked by Trump Family-Linked Crypto Project

Key Points: Bruno Škvorc’s funds locked by Trump-linked crypto project.

Škvorc labels it theft with no recourse.

Lack of official response from the Trump project.

Bruno Škvorc, founder of RMRK, accuses the Trump family-linked crypto project WLFI of locking and permanently seizing his tokens, posting his allegations publicly on the X platform.

Škvorc’s accusations spotlight concerns over token security and dispute resolution in crypto, emphasizing participants’ vulnerability to arbitrary actions by influential projects without transparent governance mechanisms.

Škvorc Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Fund Theft

Bruno Škvorc, the founder of RMRK, accused the Trump family’s crypto project WLFI of locking his funds, claiming no legal means to retrieve them. The dispute emerged after Škvorc’s account was mislabeled high-risk, resulting in exclusive asset control for WLFI.

Crypto Mislabeling Continues to Threaten Asset Security

The Coincu research team observes potential legal repercussions for similar scenarios in the crypto industry. Strengthening regulatory frameworks could help mitigate investor risks related to project internal governance and securities. Meanwhile, updates on WLFI token unlock continue to pique interest.