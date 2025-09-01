BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin.

The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows.

In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday.

The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying.

