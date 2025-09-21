BTC Will Be the Real Winner of the Fourth Turning — Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.

Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.

The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.

Jordi Visser speaks to Anthony Pompliano on “The Pomp Podcast”. Source: Anthony Pompliano

“Bitcoin is a trustless thing. It was set up first to deal with the fact that I don’t trust the banks. Well, now we’re past the banks,” Visser said. He then added:

The comments came amid lowered consumer confidence, geopolitical tensions, and record-high government debt, which is devaluing the average individual’s purchasing power and creating the need for an alternative financial system based on incorruptible hard money.

Consumer confidence craters as most people are stuck at the bottom of a K-shaped economy

“The growing number of people on the bottom end of the K do not feel like they’re part of the system, and this is part of the Fourth Turning,” Visser said.

A K-shaped economy refers to a financial system in which different segments of the population experience different rates of economic prosperity and recovery.

Those at the top of the K, who hold assets, experience growing wealth, while those at the bottom of the K experience downside pressure due to currency inflation.

The percentage of individuals expecting higher unemployment in 2026. Source: University of Michigan

Visser cited the recent University of Michigan consumer sentiment report, which found that only 24% of respondents expect their spending habits to remain the same in 2026, with many expecting the price of goods to go up due to inflation and trade tariffs in the US.

A majority of respondents also expect unemployment to rise in 2026. Over 60% of those surveyed by the University of Michigan indicated that they expect higher unemployment.

The latest survey reflects a sharp rise since the beginning of 2025, when about 30% of respondents expected deteriorating job numbers.

