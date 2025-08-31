BullZilla at $0.00000575 Emerges as Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 With SPX6900 and Cat in a Dog’s World Surging

Cryptocurrency markets are no strangers to sudden surges in growth. Every cycle, new projects emerge that deliver exponential returns to early backers. In 2025, meme coins are once again leading the charge, blending culture, humor, and economics into financial assets with extraordinary potential. Among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, three projects are making waves. BullZilla […]
As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
The post XRP Incentives Available to Vivopower Investors Through Crypto Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vivopower is redefining shareholder value with a bold XRP rewards program, Ripple stake, and crypto partnerships, fusing Wall Street strategies with blockchain-driven innovation. Vivopower Rolls out XRP Shareholder Rewards Vivopower International Plc (Nasdaq: VVPR) announced on Aug. 28, 2025, that it is expanding its collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com by launching “a shareholder benefits program.” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-incentives-available-to-vivopower-investors-through-crypto-partnership/
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17. Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.” Today brings us one step closer to becoming a welcoming home for digital asset companies. Now, let’s finish the job & pass market structure legislation to fulfill @POTUS ' vision of becoming the crypto capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/tyz6Kbc5qK — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 18, 2025 “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks. “This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).” The GENIUS Act Heads To The House The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage . Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures. The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents. “A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release . Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.
