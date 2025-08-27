Cadillac F1 Team Signs Valtteri Bottas And Sergio Perez For 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 05:53
Formula 1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will drive for the new Cadillac team in 2026.

Cadillac

Cadillac has officially announced that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will make up its driver lineup for the team’s Formula 1 debut season in 2026.

Entering as the 11th team on the grid, the American squad has opted for experience over youth, with 527 grand prix starts, 16 grand prix wins and 106 podiums between the two 35-year-olds.

Both Bottas and Perez – who signed multi-year contracts with the General Motors-backed outfit – have also claimed second-place finishes in the F1 championship at some points during their careers.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said team principal Graeme Lowdon.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1®. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

Sergio Perez hopes to shape Cadillac into ‘the team of the Americas’

Perez has had a diverse F1 career, having previously raced for Sauber, McLaren, Force India and Racing Point. In 2021, he made his move to Red Bull Racing where he secured his first victory for the team in Azerbaijan, ending the season in fourth place in the standings. The following year, he secured third place in the championship, winning two races in Monaco and Singapore.

In 2023, he added two more wins to his tally in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, ultimately securing a career-best second-place finish behind teammate Max Verstappen in the championship.

Perez and Verstappen also helped the team secure their first constructors’ championship since 2013 in 2022 and break Mercedes’ eight-year reign, and they repeated this feat once again in 2023 with a total of 860 points.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 13: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo with trophies during Max & Checo’s Homecoming at Red Bull Racing Factory on December 13, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Bob McCaffrey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

At the end of 2024 however, Red Bull decided to drop Perez in favor of Liam Lawson – who was later replaced by Yuki Tsunoda – following a disappointing campaign and despite having a year left on his contract.

But now, returning to the grid with the TWG Motorsports-owned squad, the 35-year-old is eager to put his past behind him and is determined to fight with the team “at the very front”, believing that both he and Bottas can help shape Cadillac into “a real contender, the team of the Americas.”

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my
career,” said Perez. “From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It’s an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

“I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

Valtteri Bottas: Cadillac felt like “something different”

Bottas kicked off his career in F1 with Williams in 2013, later teaming up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2017.

During his stint at the Silver Arrows, the Finn secured second place in the drivers’ championship behind Hamilton in 2019 and 2020. He then spent three seasons driving for Sauber after being replaced by George Russell at Mercedes.

In 2025, Bottas returned to Mercedes as a reserve driver after Sauber opted not to renew his contract at the end of 2024, filling his spot with Argentinian driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

Now he is set to make a comeback behind the wheel next year, representing the “American spirit of racing” and bringing a wealth of experience with 246 race starts, 10 wins, 20 pole positions and 67 podiums under his belt.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – OCTOBER 10: Valterri Bottas of Mercedes and Finland celebrates winning during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas. “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.”

