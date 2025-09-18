CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 03:09
TLDR

  • Caliber surges after $15.9M preferred deal & new ATM program fuel growth
  • Caliber stock pops on $15.9M equity raise, ATM launch, and blockchain pivot
  • Caliber’s $15.9M preferred deal + ATM program spark real estate–crypto push
  • Caliber jumps 13% on $15.9M funding boost, ATM sales, and LINK treasury plan
  • Caliber secures $15.9M, launches ATM, fueling real estate + blockchain growth

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) showed sharp movement on Wednesday, surging early above $11 before stabilizing in the afternoon. The stock remained up by over 13% at $7.19 as of 2:43 PM EDT, reflecting strong interest.

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD)

This rise came after the company announced significant capital initiatives to support its digital asset treasury strategy.

The company revealed it closed a $15.9 million preferred equity deal and launched an At-The-Market (ATM) equity program. These moves provided immediate and flexible funding options while positioning Caliber to execute its strategic initiatives further. Market response was swift, as reflected in the stock’s early surge before cooling off midday.

Trading activity accelerated following the update, indicating market attention on the company’s continued expansion in real and digital assets. The broader context behind the spike stems from Caliber’s move to expand its capital base for both traditional and blockchain-linked growth. The company is known for integrating real estate management with blockchain-based asset strategies, particularly involving Chainlink (LINK).

$15.9 Million Preferred Equity Deal Boosts Capital Flexibility

Caliber completed the sale of 15,868 shares of Series B Preferred Stock priced at $1,000 each, raising $15.9 million in gross proceeds. The preferred shares are perpetual and convertible into common stock at a rate of $250 per share, giving long-term optionality. These shares hold no voting rights or dividends but are senior to common equity, and junior only to existing Series A and AA preferred shares.

By issuing a security with no yield obligation, Caliber reduced financial pressure while enhancing future equity conversion potential. The conversion price stands well above the current market, underscoring long-term shareholder value targets. This structure allows capital infusion without immediate dilution while maintaining upside alignment with strategic growth.

The structure appeals to backers focused on potential returns from Caliber’s dual asset focus in real estate and blockchain. It also reflects increased confidence in the company’s business model and capital discipline. The capital will help fuel its Chainlink-linked digital asset treasury (DAT) initiative and other expansion goals.

ATM Equity Program Adds Additional Funding Mechanism

Caliber activated an At-The-Market (ATM) program under its $50 million shelf registration. The ATM initially allows up to $10.3 million in share sales to be executed opportunistically at prevailing market prices. This provides Caliber with ongoing access to capital for growth initiatives.

Lafferty & Co. will serve as lead sales agent while Benchmark Company joins as co-manager for the ATM program. With flexible share issuance, Caliber can raise funds based on market conditions, enhancing capital agility. This complements the preferred equity deal by supporting broader strategic flexibility.

The ATM proceeds may also support continued LINK token accumulation under the company’s digital asset treasury program. As the first Nasdaq firm to declare a Chainlink-based treasury model, Caliber continues aligning digital infrastructure with traditional investment strategies. These steps aim to build a stronger balance sheet and long-term shareholder exposure to blockchain assets.

 

