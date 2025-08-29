Cambricon (688256.SZ) Stock; Surges 10x as It Eyes Nvidia Rivalry

TLDRs:

Cambricon’s stock jumps nearly tenfold, fueled by ambitions to rival Nvidia in China’s AI market.

Company’s valuation soars despite modest revenue, reflecting geopolitical and policy-driven optimism.

Siyuan 690 chip development positions Cambricon as a domestic AI semiconductor leader.

China’s AI push accelerates, offering strong growth potential for local chipmakers like Cambricon.

Cambricon Technologies, a Beijing-based AI chipmaker, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, climbing nearly ten times over the past two years. On Wednesday, the stock surged an additional 15.73%, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm.

Founded in 2016 by brothers Chen Yunji and Chen Tianshi, the company designs advanced AI chips for cloud servers, edge devices, and data centers. This meteoric rise in market value has sparked conversations about Cambricon’s potential to rival Nvidia in China’s burgeoning AI market.

Trading at a staggering trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 4,000, Cambricon’s valuation far exceeds Nvidia’s sub-60 P/E ratio. Analysts attribute this extraordinary surge to a mix of investor optimism, domestic AI demand, and China’s strategic push to establish an independent AI ecosystem.

Ambitious Chip Development Plans

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited (688256.SS)

Central to Cambricon’s growth strategy is the development of its Siyuan 690 chip, following the 2023 Siyuan 590 series.

Industry insiders suggest that the new chip could achieve performance levels approaching Nvidia’s flagship H100. If successful, this would mark a significant step in closing the technological gap between Chinese AI hardware and leading global competitors.

The company’s founders bring deep research expertise from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reinforcing Cambricon’s commitment to advanced semiconductor design. Investors are betting that policy support and market protection will accelerate Cambricon’s technological progress, providing a competitive edge in the domestic AI market.

Valuation Driven by Geopolitics

Despite reporting its first quarterly profit only in late 2024, Cambricon’s market capitalization has reached approximately $37 billion. Its revenue of ¥1.2 billion ($163.7 million) in 2024, while growing 70% year-over-year, remains modest compared to its market value.

Such extreme valuations indicate that investors are pricing in geopolitical and strategic factors, rather than relying purely on traditional financial metrics.

Analysts highlight that Cambricon’s rise illustrates how government policy and national priorities, such as semiconductor independence, can influence stock valuations. With China seeking to reduce reliance on foreign AI hardware, companies like Cambricon benefit from strong domestic demand and protective measures.

China’s Strategic AI Push

China’s AI chip ambitions are part of a broader strategy to leapfrog global competitors in semiconductor technology.

While Chinese chipmakers have historically lagged by several years behind leaders like Nvidia in traditional silicon technology, AI chips provide an opportunity to innovate differently and compete more effectively.

Domestic AI chip demand in China is projected to reach ¥178 billion ($24.28 billion) by 2025. Government initiatives, including the $180 billion National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, aim to increase domestic chip production from 33% in 2016 to 80% by 2030. Cambricon’s Siyuan 690 aligns closely with these strategic goals, positioning the company as a cornerstone of China’s AI semiconductor ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

With investor confidence high, Cambricon is poised to continue its upward trajectory. While challenges remain, the combination of innovative chip development, government backing, and a booming domestic market provides a strong foundation for growth.

As the AI race accelerates, Cambricon’s performance will serve as a key indicator of China’s ability to compete with established international technology leaders, making it a stock to watch for both domestic and global investors.

