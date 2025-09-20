The post Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar strengthens despite weaker July Retail Sales, with USD/CAD easing after failing to hold above the 1.3800 mark. Canadian household spending weakened in July as Retail Sales slipped 0.8%, while ex-autos sales dropped 1.2%. The US Dollar Index holds near six-day highs underpinned by resilient demand following the Fed’s cautious guidance. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/CAD snapping a two-day winning streak and trimming earlier intraday losses despite a firmer Greenback and softer Retail Sales data. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3778, easing from the day’s high of 1.3825, as bulls failed to sustain momentum above the 1.3800 psychological mark. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding on to its post-Fed rebound, trading near six-day highs around 97.63. Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM in July, in line with expectations, after June was revised up to 1.6% from 1.5%. Ex-Autos Sales declined 1.2%, a sharper drop than the anticipated -0.7%, though the prior month was revised higher to 2.2% from 1.9%. The figures highlight softening domestic demand, raising concerns about consumer spending momentum after a robust second quarter. The release comes on the heels of this week’s key central bank decisions. The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its policy rate by 25 bps to 2.50%. Policymakers cited slowing growth, weaker exports, and labor market cracks as justifications for easing. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Overnight index swaps imply about a 40% chance of another cut at the October 29 meeting, rising to nearly 75% by December. The Federal Reserve (Fed) also cut rates by 25 basis points to a target… The post Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar strengthens despite weaker July Retail Sales, with USD/CAD easing after failing to hold above the 1.3800 mark. Canadian household spending weakened in July as Retail Sales slipped 0.8%, while ex-autos sales dropped 1.2%. The US Dollar Index holds near six-day highs underpinned by resilient demand following the Fed’s cautious guidance. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/CAD snapping a two-day winning streak and trimming earlier intraday losses despite a firmer Greenback and softer Retail Sales data. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3778, easing from the day’s high of 1.3825, as bulls failed to sustain momentum above the 1.3800 psychological mark. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding on to its post-Fed rebound, trading near six-day highs around 97.63. Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM in July, in line with expectations, after June was revised up to 1.6% from 1.5%. Ex-Autos Sales declined 1.2%, a sharper drop than the anticipated -0.7%, though the prior month was revised higher to 2.2% from 1.9%. The figures highlight softening domestic demand, raising concerns about consumer spending momentum after a robust second quarter. The release comes on the heels of this week’s key central bank decisions. The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its policy rate by 25 bps to 2.50%. Policymakers cited slowing growth, weaker exports, and labor market cracks as justifications for easing. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Overnight index swaps imply about a 40% chance of another cut at the October 29 meeting, rising to nearly 75% by December. The Federal Reserve (Fed) also cut rates by 25 basis points to a target…

Canadian Dollar firms despite weaker July Retail Sales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:00
NEAR
NEAR$3.167+1.99%
1
1$0.007903-10.96%
SIX
SIX$0.02193-0.13%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
CryptoAutos
AUTOS$0.01076+1.60%
  • The Canadian Dollar strengthens despite weaker July Retail Sales, with USD/CAD easing after failing to hold above the 1.3800 mark.
  • Canadian household spending weakened in July as Retail Sales slipped 0.8%, while ex-autos sales dropped 1.2%.
  • The US Dollar Index holds near six-day highs underpinned by resilient demand following the Fed’s cautious guidance.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/CAD snapping a two-day winning streak and trimming earlier intraday losses despite a firmer Greenback and softer Retail Sales data.

At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3778, easing from the day’s high of 1.3825, as bulls failed to sustain momentum above the 1.3800 psychological mark. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding on to its post-Fed rebound, trading near six-day highs around 97.63.

Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell 0.8% MoM in July, in line with expectations, after June was revised up to 1.6% from 1.5%. Ex-Autos Sales declined 1.2%, a sharper drop than the anticipated -0.7%, though the prior month was revised higher to 2.2% from 1.9%. The figures highlight softening domestic demand, raising concerns about consumer spending momentum after a robust second quarter.

The release comes on the heels of this week’s key central bank decisions. The Bank of Canada (BoC) lowered its policy rate by 25 bps to 2.50%. Policymakers cited slowing growth, weaker exports, and labor market cracks as justifications for easing. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Overnight index swaps imply about a 40% chance of another cut at the October 29 meeting, rising to nearly 75% by December.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) also cut rates by 25 basis points to a target range of 4.00%-4.25%, citing rising risks to the labor market while keeping a cautious stance on inflation. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are assigning a 91% probability of a 25 bps cut in October and nearly an 80% chance of another move in December. This aligns with the Fed’s updated dot plot, which signaled around 50 bps of additional easing in the remainder of the year, though Fed Chair Powell stressed monetary policy would remain data-dependent.

In short, both central banks are easing, but the Fed is proceeding cautiously, while the BoC appears more flexible and openly dovish, given inflation is closer to target in Canada than in the US.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canadian-dollar-firms-despite-weaker-july-retail-sales-202509191538

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06622-1.20%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08895+5.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40