Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

cardano-pp2 main

This season is seeing an intense bull-bear tussle where most altcoins pump a little and instantly drop too, as investors take profit. However, there is a PayFi coin that has remained consistently profitable lately, and analysts are saying it could be the next altcoin to 100x.

In an assessment of this new altcoin alongside Cardano and Chainlink, a note-worthy finding is already gaining attention.

Let’s break it down to get a complete overview of the Cardano, Chainlink, and this PayFi token so far this year.

AD 4nXcLVPGYJ6miMFY6xVsefKJLezM1jaBSIUHS6FgL1 EmfNsTktpt4UqtYghJg9TkTcl8fMOWGgYgOjKPWmRHyMa3vNQb5SdbbAg0xM3oMaO5hM6Rd8Kc7S0EoyzNhjTj ro1os

Cardano Gets a New Sentimental Shift but Price Remains Below $1

The sentiment surrounding Cardano shifted this year as talks of an ETF approval intensified. However, even with this positive sentiment, the price has remained lagging below $1. Although there have been occasional breakouts above this psychological zone, the buying momentum has not been strong enough to keep it above $1.

Cardano bulls have seen over $7 billion in future bets on a breakout in the last few weeks; however, how high it could go remains a debate. The last bull cycle saw the Cardano price climb to an all-time high of $3.09 as a low-cap asset in 2021. However, with a current market cap of around $31 billion and trading at $0.89, analysts say it will be hard for the ADA coin to do a 10x this bull run.

What Is The Deal With Chainlink in This Bull Run?

AD 4nXfkzpunTzTESxq8FFb5mP3ywyBWafJayO0OdWL0WwOE D0

Chainlink has experienced significant market support over the last few weeks, following its 3-month correction, and is now showing a 49% growth. However, the Chainlink price remains underperforming, trading 54% below its all-time high of $52. Whereas, the buildup of the new bull run is setting a sentiment of a potential rise to the old ATH.

However, while the current direction of the Chainlink price is highly promising, Fibonacci retracement shows it could reverse below $64. This shows a 2x potential for the LINK price in the face of a strong market bull. Although the price needs to scale the $32 resistance before the end of September, to see a bull takeover toward the projection.

Why Analysis Suggests Better Performance for Remittix Than Cardano and Chainlink This Year

Remittix is tipped for a minimum 100x breakout of this bull circle, with further analysis showing potential for 30x in the first 2 months. This is because the community has already built around the Remittix token in the last few weeks.

According to experts, Remittix is the future of crypto payment, with its solution projected to capture more than 10% of the market by 2026.

The Remittix projection highlights the current payment pain point, which involves a bottleneck in cross-border Bank payments involving crypto. However, with Remittix, crypto users can easily send money across the world using their crypto asset directly to a bank account. The features fueling the projection of Remittix over Cardano and Chainlink include:

  • Low cap doubling power that could see Remittix hit 100x with whale inflow
  • Official launch across centralised exchanges this year and decentralised networks by 2026
  • Rise in adoption from the merchant API that powers cross-border crypto to fiat payment access for businesses

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

