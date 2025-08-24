Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Wallet Support and Chainlink Integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:13
AltcoinsBlockchain

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about ongoing discussions and partnerships that could reshape the ecosystem, while also pointing to major regulatory developments coming soon in the U.S.

Hoskinson explained that he recently met with Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov to explore ways of connecting Chainlink’s infrastructure with Cardano, including Midnight and Bitcoin integrations.

According to him, the talks centered on how oracles can be brought into Cardano’s UTXO-based system in a more seamless way.

The Cardano founder also hinted at growing ties with the XRP community. He noted that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was among those he spoke with, adding that Cardano’s Lace wallet is expected to roll out XRP support before the end of 2025.

Hoskinson even suggested the possibility of a joint event with leading figures from the XRP ecosystem, such as attorney John Deaton.

Hoskinson further shared that Cardano has invested $23 million so far to expand its native token ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to accelerating adoption. He emphasized that discussions with industry leaders – including Nazarov, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Garlinghouse – reflect a broader push to align the major blockchain networks on key issues.

On the regulatory front, Hoskinson confirmed that progress is being made on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. A draft version is expected by the end of September, with the final law potentially signed as early as October. If passed, this could provide long-awaited regulatory certainty for the U.S. crypto market.

