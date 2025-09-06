Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 22:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.386+0.12%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005453-2.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001579-0.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836+4.25%
Cardano
ADA$0.8187-0.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639-0.22%

cardano-pp2 main Rollblock 57579 2

Cardano whales are making moves again, but this time their attention isn’t solely on ADA. A fast-rising presale project called Rollblock (RBLK) is catching their eye thanks to real adoption and strong fundamentals. 

The Rollblock platform already boasts 55,000 users, having raised $11.5 million to date. Early buyers have seen over 500% gains, and ADA whales are backing Rollblock to deliver 40x returns in 2025.

Why Rollblock is the Presale Token With a 40x Potential

Unlike most presale tokens that launch with little more than hype, Rollblock (RBLK) is already live and fully operational. The platform has processed more than $15 million in wagers and attracted over 55,000 active users within its first year, proving that real adoption is already underway before its official listing. 

Rollblock 57579 1

Rollblock’s combination of entertainment and financial benefits is complex to replicate in the cryptocurrency market, as evidenced by its portfolio of over 12,000 titles (including poker, slots, and a live sportsbook featuring marquee events such as the NBA and UFC). 

The project’s deflationary mechanics make it more compelling. Up to 30% of the platform’s revenue funds a weekly buyback of RBLK tokens. Of this, 60% are burned from circulation, and 40% of tokens are given back to stakers. This ensures consistent demand, reduced supply, and attractive yields for holders. 

Here are Rollblock’s features that set it apart from the crypto presale pack: 

  • Already live and operational, unlike most presale tokens
  • Over 55,000 active users and $15 million in wagers processed in just one year
  • Massive gaming library with 12,000+ titles, including poker, slots, and live sports betting
  • Deflationary tokenomics: 30% of revenue used for buybacks (60% burned, 40% to stakers)

With $11.5 million already raised in presale, early investors are enjoying returns of over 500% as RBLK tokens sell at $0.068. With its unique features, Rollblock has built the foundation to become a true 40x contender in 2025.

Cardano Expands Its Reach With Fresh Catalysts

Cardano is trading at approximately $0.81 and has withstood recent pullbacks. The ADA price has appreciated by over 10% in the last month and by 151% year-to-date. Although short-term volatility can be observed, the factors supporting Cardano’s growth are strengthening.

Rollblock 57579 3

Source

Among them is the move by Cardano into DeFi, where the project is working on interoperability with Ripple. The action would facilitate broad cross-chain participation and lure new liquidity to Cardano’s ecosystem. To further reinforce the movement, Grayscale has taken the significant step of applying to launch a Cardano ETF, indicating increased institutional conviction in the long-term viability of ADA.

With these developments, ADA may revisit the $1.00 mark in the near future, and if the momentum is sustained, it becomes increasingly possible to see ADA climb to a level of $1.20 by year-end.

RBLK vs ADA: Which Holds the Edge?

Both Cardano and Rollblock are making headlines for very different reasons. ADA is reinforcing its role as a top blockchain with fresh catalysts in DeFi and institutional interest, while Rollblock is redefining what a presale token can achieve by already being live and generating real adoption.

Here’s how the two stack up against each other:

FeatureRollblock (RBLK)Cardano (ADA)
StatusAlready live with active users and wagers processedEstablished blockchain with strong ecosystem growth
User Adoption55,000+ players engaged within the first yearMillions of holders and developers are building across dApps
Ecosystem Focus12,000+ casino games plus live sportsbook bettingExpanding DeFi, interoperability, and privacy features
Tokenomics30% revenue buybacks; 60% burned, 40% stakersFixed supply with ADA staking rewards for holders
Growth OutlookPositioned as a 40x contender in 2025Eyeing a return to $1.00–$1.20 in the near term

When it comes to short-term price action, Cardano looks set for steady gains, supported by institutional moves and technical upgrades. However, Rollblock’s combination of early adoption, presale momentum, and deflationary tokenomics has positioned it uniquely to deliver outsized returns. With talk of 40x growth potential, many investors see RBLK as the higher-upside play heading into Q4 2025.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
Binance Coin
BNB$859.67+1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961-5.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11338-8.99%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004508-0.15%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,107.83-0.28%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06523-17.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13638+0.49%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?