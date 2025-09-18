Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Cardano (ADA) price is back in the spotlight as analysts point to massive upside potential following a major win for Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund.

Crypto expert Deezy has highlighted ADA’s history of explosive rallies, noting gains of up to 6,000% in past cycles.

Grayscale’s fund holds Cardano alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana.

With SEC approval, investors see a powerful mix of technical strength and fresh institutional demand setting the stage for another breakout.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Price To Skyrocket by 6000% , Says Expert

Cardano has shown a clear history of explosive growth during previous cycles. In its first major move, ADA gained over 6,000% within just a few months.

Later, the second cycle produced a strong 3,000% rally that lasted almost a year.

Now, if this pattern continues according to an analysis by crypto expert Deezy, even with a 50% decline in strength compared to the last move, ADA could still deliver a 1,500% pump.

That projection points directly toward the $10 range.

https://twitter.com/deezy_BTC/status/1968344589846315017/photo/1

The chart also shows strong support forming after long consolidation periods. Each time ADA reached oversold conditions, powerful rallies followed.

Currently, the indicators are curling upward again, hinting at momentum returning to the upside.

With historical cycles, technical indicators, and consistent recovery patterns lining up, Cardano looks ready for another significant run. If history rhymes, the $10 target is within reach.

Grayscale Large Cap Fund Will Hold Cardano, Four More Top Cryptos

At the same time, the broader altcoin market just received a major boost with Cardano included.

On September 17, the SEC approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on NYSE Arca.

This includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. As a result, traditional investors will gain regulated access to ADA alongside these other top digital assets.

This approval creates a new wave of demand that could align with Cardano’s technical setup.

With both historical cycles and fresh institutional exposure pointing in the same direction, ADA appears ready for a significant move higher.

Among the 5 digital assets, Bitcoin holds the largest share of the fund at more than 72%. Ethereum follows in second place with over 17%.

In comparison, XRP, Solana, and Cardano have smaller positions. Their weights are 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively.

Recently, the fund made changes to its structure. It reduced Bitcoin’s share in order to raise the allocation toward Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Nate Geraci, the ETF expert, praised Grayscale for its role in shaping the path for crypto ETFs. He noted that the company’s lawsuit forced the SEC, under Gary Gensler, to approve spot ETFs.

As a result, the market now has a foundation for further innovation. This development also opens the door for future multi-asset crypto ETFs.

SEC’s New Generic Listing Standards to Ease Crypto ETF Launches

The SEC also approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This decision cuts the approval timeline from 240 days to just 75 days.

As a result, exchanges can launch and let investors trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including spot crypto ETFs, without filing a 19b-4 form.

According to Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, 12 to 15 crypto assets may now qualify for ETF approval within the shortened period.

They also predict that more than 100 crypto ETFs could launch over the next year. Previously, the SEC had delayed several crypto ETF applications.

However, it was quietly working with major exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe to finalize these generic listing standards.

With this process now complete, experts believe existing applications may see accelerated approvals in the weeks and months ahead.