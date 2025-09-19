Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’ to $20: Here is Why

Key Insights:

A 10x to 20x Cardano price rally aligns with both technical setup and historical growth cycles.

The relative performance chart for ADA indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact.

Cardano (ADA) market cap rose to $33.34 billion.

Cardano price has been gaining strong momentum in recent weeks, with analysts pointing to a potential 10x–20x breakout.

Backed by solid technical patterns, growing institutional exposure, and increasing network activity, ADA is positioning itself as one of the most promising altcoins in the current market cycle.

Analyst Predicts Cardano Price Rally by 10X – 20X

Cardano price shows strong signs of a major breakout on the 1-day chart as it consolidates within a long-term resistance trendline.

Now, it is testing this level with higher lows, which often signals that buyers are gaining strength. Once ADA price breaks above this line, momentum could accelerate quickly.

In addition, the price has held steady near the $0.90 region despite market volatility. This stability suggests strong support from long-term holders.

If ADA pushes past the $1.20–$1.50 range, the next resistance zone sits much higher, leaving room for explosive upside, as per an analysis by Mr P Crypto.

Cardano Price Analysis | Source: Mr P Crypto, X

A Closer Look into ADA Price & Performance

Furthermore, the relative performance chart indicates that 2023 brought significant gains, and while 2024 saw some retracement, the broader trend remains intact.

With renewed demand and increasing development activity on the Cardano network, investors may soon see rapid appreciation.

Therefore, if ADA follows the same pattern of previous bull runs, a move toward $10 or even $20 is not unrealistic.

A 10x to 20x increase would align with both the technical setup and historical growth cycles. In short, Cardano price looks ready for a powerful rally, and the coming months could unlock its true potential.

Just this week, Ali_charts spotted a similar setup on Cardano’s chart that looks almost identical to the 2020 breakout.

Back then, ADA price consolidated within a range before launching into a massive bull run that carried it above $3.

Now, the same Fibonacci retracement structure is in play, and ADA is once again pressing against key resistance.

At the moment, the $0.85–$0.95 zone is holding firm as support. This is critical because it gives bulls the foundation needed to push higher.

If history repeats, ADA could first target the $3 region before accelerating toward $6 and beyond.

Cardano Price Action | Source: Ali Martinez, X

Why Cardano Price Will ‘Break the Internet’?

Cardano price also received a major boost after its addition to the GDLC, an ETF index by Grayscale. This fund is modeled on an index that tracks the five largest and most liquid digital assets.

At present, Bitcoin holds the largest share with 72% of the weighting, while Ethereum follows with 17%.

According to Grayscale’s website, XRP, Solana, and Cardano make up 5.6%, 4%, and 1% of the exposure, respectively.

Meanwhile, this inclusion is significant because it increases Cardano’s visibility among institutional investors.

Exposure through a regulated product like GDLC will attract long-term capital, which will ultimately result in stronger price rallies.

There is a high likelihood of more Cardano ETF funds entering the market, thanks to the US SEC’s approval of a set of rules that allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs.

This change shortens the span of approval from 240 days to only 75 days, making it much more efficient.

Because of this, exchanges can now launch and allow investors to trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities.

This includes spot crypto ETFs, which no longer require a 19b-4 filing to enter the market.

ADA Market Cap Crosses $33 Billion

Cardano (ADA) market cap also rose by 1.35% over the past week to a staggering $33.34 billion.

This uptick is also reflected in Cardano price, which is currently attempting to break a sell wall at $0.97 to break above $1.

Besides, the current market trends and historical performance suggest that the crypto might continue to move upward in the near future.

Having said that, the market watchers are anticipating a potential break over the $1 resistance, before it can continue its rally to a new all time high.