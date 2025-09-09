Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/09 03:30
TIA
TIA$1.734+5.86%
Celestia
  • Celestia (TIA) trading at $1.70, with weekly growth of 7.38%.
  • Analysts see a potential breakout targeting $5.50.
  • Long-term predictions remain divided, ranging from $1.24 to $20.91.

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in the market dynamics of the token.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The total crypto market remains volatile, but Celestia’s recent course shows growing momentum. Technical levels that are suggestive of potential breakouts are being watched by traders.

Technical Patterns Signal Possible Market Shift

Crypto analyst Butterfly commented on TIA’s present testing of the upper resistance. According to the analysis, accumulation is nearly complete, and “smart money” is secretly positioning itself ahead of a potential breakout.

Such a breakout, if true, could be a springboard, potentially driving the token up into the price range of $5.50. Bulish predictions make headlines, but market pundits insist on careful attention being paid to resistance levels.

Technical patterns remain vulnerable to general market sentiments, either aiding or hindering the course of the token into higher valuations.

Source: X

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Faces Turning Point, Eyes $1.72 Amid Volatility

TIA Price Predictions for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice, TIA has a chance to exceed the threshold of $3.73 by the end of the month and hopefully reach its previous all-time peak at $20.91. The forecast highlights the potential of continued growth and places the coin anywhere in the range of $3.52 and $3.73 in the coming days.

On the other hand, Changelly presents a more conservative scenario. Their study indicates TIA may trade anywhere from $1.24 up to $1.45 during 2025, with a mean at approximately $1.65. This scenario presents a possible ROI decrease above 70%, giving a warning signal for long-term investors. 

Changelly predicts September 2025 with a trading range of anywhere from $1.15 up through $1.65, averaging close to $1.40.

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Price Analysis: Falling Wedge Breakout Eyes $4.85 Resistance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy