Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) trading at $1.70, with weekly growth of 7.38%.

Analysts see a potential breakout targeting $5.50.

Long-term predictions remain divided, ranging from $1.24 to $20.91.

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in the market dynamics of the token.

The total crypto market remains volatile, but Celestia’s recent course shows growing momentum. Technical levels that are suggestive of potential breakouts are being watched by traders.

Technical Patterns Signal Possible Market Shift

Crypto analyst Butterfly commented on TIA’s present testing of the upper resistance. According to the analysis, accumulation is nearly complete, and “smart money” is secretly positioning itself ahead of a potential breakout.

Such a breakout, if true, could be a springboard, potentially driving the token up into the price range of $5.50. Bulish predictions make headlines, but market pundits insist on careful attention being paid to resistance levels.

Technical patterns remain vulnerable to general market sentiments, either aiding or hindering the course of the token into higher valuations.

TIA Price Predictions for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice, TIA has a chance to exceed the threshold of $3.73 by the end of the month and hopefully reach its previous all-time peak at $20.91. The forecast highlights the potential of continued growth and places the coin anywhere in the range of $3.52 and $3.73 in the coming days.

On the other hand, Changelly presents a more conservative scenario. Their study indicates TIA may trade anywhere from $1.24 up to $1.45 during 2025, with a mean at approximately $1.65. This scenario presents a possible ROI decrease above 70%, giving a warning signal for long-term investors.

Changelly predicts September 2025 with a trading range of anywhere from $1.15 up through $1.65, averaging close to $1.40.

