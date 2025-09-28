The post ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChainAware, a predictions engine on blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with BlazPay, an AI-powered platform serving over 1.2 million users. The collaboration aims to simplify DeFi through innovative features like a conversational DeFi copilot, cross-chain swaps, and gamified rewards. This partnership taps into a growing trend of AI-driven solutions in the crypto world. By integrating ChainAware’s wallet-level intelligence, predictive fraud detection, and real-time market change point (MCP) insights, BlazPay users can now enjoy a secure experience. ChainAware and BlazPay Unite Against Rug Pulls and Fraud Risks The timing of this alliance is particularly significant as the cryptocurrency industry grapples with escalating fraud challenges. The global crypto fraud losses reached $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring the critical need for robust security measures. ChainAware’s expertise in predictive fraud detection and rug pull prevention complements BlazPay’s offerings. This partnership also aligns with the surging popularity of cross-chain swaps, with Chainlink reporting a 50% increase in cross-chain transactions this year, reflecting the growing demand for interoperable blockchain solutions. The partnership holds special relevance in India, where BlazPay operates and the crypto market is experiencing rapid growth. A recent PwC forecast predicts a $241 million influx of investment into Indian blockchain startups by the end of 2025, driven by increasing interest in decentralized technologies. As BlazPay’s user base in the region benefits from smarter decision-making tools, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the Indian crypto landscape. Redefining DeFi with AI and Gamified Rewards Together, ChainAware.ai and BlazPay are building a future where cryptocurrency is not only accessible but also secure and intuitive. The partnership’s emphasis on real-time insights and gamified rewards could set a new standard for how users interact with DeFi platforms globally. As the crypto market continues to evolve, this alliance serves as a… The post ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChainAware, a predictions engine on blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with BlazPay, an AI-powered platform serving over 1.2 million users. The collaboration aims to simplify DeFi through innovative features like a conversational DeFi copilot, cross-chain swaps, and gamified rewards. This partnership taps into a growing trend of AI-driven solutions in the crypto world. By integrating ChainAware’s wallet-level intelligence, predictive fraud detection, and real-time market change point (MCP) insights, BlazPay users can now enjoy a secure experience. ChainAware and BlazPay Unite Against Rug Pulls and Fraud Risks The timing of this alliance is particularly significant as the cryptocurrency industry grapples with escalating fraud challenges. The global crypto fraud losses reached $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring the critical need for robust security measures. ChainAware’s expertise in predictive fraud detection and rug pull prevention complements BlazPay’s offerings. This partnership also aligns with the surging popularity of cross-chain swaps, with Chainlink reporting a 50% increase in cross-chain transactions this year, reflecting the growing demand for interoperable blockchain solutions. The partnership holds special relevance in India, where BlazPay operates and the crypto market is experiencing rapid growth. A recent PwC forecast predicts a $241 million influx of investment into Indian blockchain startups by the end of 2025, driven by increasing interest in decentralized technologies. As BlazPay’s user base in the region benefits from smarter decision-making tools, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the Indian crypto landscape. Redefining DeFi with AI and Gamified Rewards Together, ChainAware.ai and BlazPay are building a future where cryptocurrency is not only accessible but also secure and intuitive. The partnership’s emphasis on real-time insights and gamified rewards could set a new standard for how users interact with DeFi platforms globally. As the crypto market continues to evolve, this alliance serves as a…

ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 15:02
DeFi
DEFI$0.001492+0.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1175-1.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004026-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010448+0.42%
1
1$0.006673-16.02%

ChainAware, a predictions engine on blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with BlazPay, an AI-powered platform serving over 1.2 million users. The collaboration aims to simplify DeFi through innovative features like a conversational DeFi copilot, cross-chain swaps, and gamified rewards. This partnership taps into a growing trend of AI-driven solutions in the crypto world. By integrating ChainAware’s wallet-level intelligence, predictive fraud detection, and real-time market change point (MCP) insights, BlazPay users can now enjoy a secure experience.

ChainAware and BlazPay Unite Against Rug Pulls and Fraud Risks

The timing of this alliance is particularly significant as the cryptocurrency industry grapples with escalating fraud challenges. The global crypto fraud losses reached $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring the critical need for robust security measures. ChainAware’s expertise in predictive fraud detection and rug pull prevention complements BlazPay’s offerings. This partnership also aligns with the surging popularity of cross-chain swaps, with Chainlink reporting a 50% increase in cross-chain transactions this year, reflecting the growing demand for interoperable blockchain solutions.

The partnership holds special relevance in India, where BlazPay operates and the crypto market is experiencing rapid growth. A recent PwC forecast predicts a $241 million influx of investment into Indian blockchain startups by the end of 2025, driven by increasing interest in decentralized technologies. As BlazPay’s user base in the region benefits from smarter decision-making tools, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the Indian crypto landscape.

Redefining DeFi with AI and Gamified Rewards

Together, ChainAware.ai and BlazPay are building a future where cryptocurrency is not only accessible but also secure and intuitive. The partnership’s emphasis on real-time insights and gamified rewards could set a new standard for how users interact with DeFi platforms globally. As the crypto market continues to evolve, this alliance serves as a testament to the power of combining cutting-edge AI with decentralized finance.

Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and FinTech enthusiast. He has strong command over writing authentic reviews about brokers and exchanges and he has collaborated with our education team to write educational content as well. He has a dream to raise awareness among people about digital currencies. His works are well-researched and brimmed with information hence they provide fresh insights. Stay tuned to his posts if you want to stay up-to-date with the crypto-verse.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/chainaware-partners-with-blazpay-to-revolutionize-defi-with-ai-and-trust/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

In a notable week for the cryptocurrency market, spot Ethereum ETFs experienced their most significant outflows on record. Data from SoSoValue reveals that the week ending September 26 saw a staggering $795.6 million withdrawn from these financial vehicles.Continue Reading:Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 14:25
Share
Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

PANews reported on September 28th that Quanto (formerly OX.FUN), a platform associated with Su Zhu, will launch a QTO liquidity pool incentive program on the Solana ecosystem's Raydium protocol, distributing 5 million QTO tokens (0.5% of the total supply) for 90 days. The program aims to enhance on-chain liquidity and provide a smoother trading experience for Quanto ecosystem participants. Additionally, Quanto announced on July 1st the completion of its upgrade from OX to QTO. QTO, natively launched on the Solana blockchain, boasts higher performance, greater composability, and improved scalability. The token supply has been reduced from 8.22 billion OX to 1 billion QTO, with an exchange rate of 1 QTO = 8.22 OX, while user asset value remains unchanged.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+2.05%
Quanto
QTO$0.0226+2.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 15:23
Share
Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market

Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market

The partnership introduces OUSG, a tokenized version of short-term government debt, and uses Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin as the backbone for […] The post Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.7867+0.64%
Allo
RWA$0.009686+5.08%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007477+2.60%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Massive Outflows Strike Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs

Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

Ripple News: XRP Ledger Positioned to Rival Ethereum in RWA Market

Vitalik sold 150 billion Puppies for 28.57 ETH 2 hours ago

Holders Exit BTC & ETH, Experts Say MUTM Is Top Crypto for Quick 400% ROI Next