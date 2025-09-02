Chainlink and Solv Protocol Launch Secure Exchange Rate Feed

Solv Protocol and Chainlink have launched a new Secure Exchange Rate feed for the SolvBTC wrapped bitcoin asset hosted on Ethereum.
According to the announcement, the new feed is designed to calculate SolvBTC’s redemption rate. It uses real-time data on the BTC reserves that back the asset, provided by Chainlink PoR.
This method differs from standard price feeds by combining exchange rate logic with proof of reserves. The goal is to produce an onchain redemption rate based on verifiable collateral.
The feed includes parameters based on the reserve data. This is intended to make it resistant to manipulation for use in lending markets.
The verified rate can be used with Chainlink’s BTC-USD Price Feed. This allows for the derivation of a U.S. dollar price for SolvBTC for use in lending protocols.
The initial deployment is on the Ethereum mainnet. There are plans to expand the feed to other chains, including BOB. Solv Protocol currently reports over 19,000 BTC locked on its platform as of Sept. 1, 2025. The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol offers lending, liquid staking, and yield vault products.